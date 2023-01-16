Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield

Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach.

“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our program’s best interest to make a change at this time," Franklin said in a statement. "I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Prior to the statement, Stubblefield announced his departure from the program Sunday after three seasons, saying his time with the Lions had "drawn to a close."

"As my time at Penn State has drawn to a close, I want to extend a debt of gratitude to all of my players for trusting me, buying in, allowing me to coach them, and for giving me their all," Stubblefield said in a statement. "I'm so proud of the contributions the receivers have made to this team."

Stubblefield spent three seasons at Penn State, which he called an important point in his career arc. Prior to joining Penn State's staff 2020, Stubblefield had not coached with one program for more than two years. He had 10 coaching stops before arriving at Penn State.

"I am definitely looking for stability, because I know that’s what I need in my career," Stubblefield said in 2020. "I also know that it’s what the wide receivers may need as well."

Stubblefield worked primarily with receiver Jahan Dotson, helping him become a first-round pick in 2022. But Penn State's receivers group was inconsistent last season, with Mitchell Tinsley leading the unit with 51 receptions.

Penn State loses its top two receivers, Tinsley and Parker Washington, to the NFL Draft and is looking to develop young talent or pursue contributors from the transfer portal.

"I will always be deeply honored to see you have success," Stubblefield said. "I believe in each of you and I'm confident that your impact will be felt far beyond the football field."

Read More

Safety Keaton Ellis returns for 2023

Running back Keyvone Lee enters the transfer portal

For the next Big Ten commissioner, a lesson from Penn State

"I'm back," announces linebacker Curtis Jacobs

Defensive end Adisa Isaac returning in 2023

For Penn State, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.