Penn State Safety Keaton Ellis Returning in 2023

Penn State safety Keaton Ellis will return in 2023, bolstering a secondary that was among the Big Ten's best last season. Ellis announced his decision on social media, continuing a flurry of decisions among Penn State players.

Ellis was a dependable member of the Lions' secondary, starting all 13 games in a position rotation with fellow safety Jaylen Reed. He made 22 tackles and broke up six passes.

Ellis, from State College, is among Penn State's most experienced players. He has played cornerback and safety, beginning his career by playing all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019.

The Lions have had good fortune with safeties taking extra seasons recently. Jaquan Brisker turned himself into a second-round NFL draft pick last year, and Ji'Ayir Brown climbed draft boards with a strong 2022 season.

Though the secondary loses elite starters in Brown and Joey Porter Jr., it returns Ellis, starting cornerback Kalen King and rotation players Marquis Wilson, Johnny Dixon, Reed and Zakee Wheatley. The Lions also signed what defensive coordinator Manny Diaz called an impact group of defensive backs.

"I think we've got some dynamic playmakers," Diaz said at the Rose Bowl. "I really like what we added. ... A lot of guys that can factor in a lot of different ways in your defense. Just playmakers. I think that's the thing that I would say in the back end."

