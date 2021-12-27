Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jaquan Brisker to Skip the Outback Bowl

    The All-American safety finds his draft stock "ascending," according to NFL Draft Bible.
    Author:

    Jaquan Brisker, who graduated from Penn State in December, will skip the Outback Bowl to begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    Brisker announced his decision Monday on social media, capping a three-year career in which he became one of the most decorated safeties in program history. He is the third Penn State defensive player, joining linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, to opt out of the Jan. 1 bowl game against Arkansas. 

    "I've been waiting for this all my life and I can't wait to see what the future holds," Brisker wrote.

    Brisker was the centerpiece of a Penn State defense that ranked third in the Big Ten in points allowed (16.8 per game) and gave up just 11 passing touchdowns. He finished fourth on the team in tackles (64) and made six for losses. Brisker had two interceptions and broke up five passes.

    In coverage, Brisker was among the best in the nation this season. He allowed just one touchdown in 386 coverage snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions. And his six tackles for loss ranked third among Big Ten defensive backs.

    NFL Draft Bible ranks Brisker as the No. 6 safety in the 2022 NFL Draft class, saying that his "draft stock is ascending."

    Read More

    "Jaquan Brisker is a run-defending safety that has some traits that could make him a starter at the next level," NFL Draft Bible writes in its scouting report. "Brisker looks the part at 6-1 and over 200 pounds. ... In the pass game, Brisker struggles with change of direction and range.

    "These make him a liability as a coverage safety and limit him from becoming a single high safety. As a run defender, he excels. He busts run plays quickly from the second level with straight-line speed and feel for the game. Brisker needs to become more of a lateral athlete to become a starter at the next level."

    Read more

    Penn State's linebacker option for the Outback Bowl

    How Manny Diaz landed at Penn State

    OC Mike Yurcich on Penn State's 2021 offense: 'Not good enough'

    Linebacker Brandon Smith declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Jaquan Brisker
    Football

    Jaquan Brisker to Skip the Outback Bowl

    4 minutes ago
    Joey Porter
    Football

    Two Big Moves for Penn State's Future

    Dec 26, 2021
    James Franklin victory bell Villanova
    Football

    'Nobody Really Blinked,' James Franklin Says of the 2022 Recruiting Class

    Dec 24, 2021
    Russ Rose
    Olympic Sports

    Russ Rose, Penn State's Legendary Women's Volleyball Coach, Retires

    Dec 23, 2021
    Noah Cain Wisconsin
    Football

    Noah Cain Continues the Fight

    3 hours ago
    Ji'Ayir Brown interception
    Football

    Good News for Penn State's Defense in 2022

    Dec 24, 2021
    Outback bowl coaches
    Football

    The Outback Bowl Betting Guide

    Dec 25, 2021
    Jesse Luketa
    Football

    Penn State's Linebacker Options for the Outback Bowl

    Dec 23, 2021