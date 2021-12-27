Jaquan Brisker to Skip the Outback Bowl

Jaquan Brisker, who graduated from Penn State in December, will skip the Outback Bowl to begin preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brisker announced his decision Monday on social media, capping a three-year career in which he became one of the most decorated safeties in program history. He is the third Penn State defensive player, joining linebackers Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, to opt out of the Jan. 1 bowl game against Arkansas.

"I've been waiting for this all my life and I can't wait to see what the future holds," Brisker wrote.

Brisker was the centerpiece of a Penn State defense that ranked third in the Big Ten in points allowed (16.8 per game) and gave up just 11 passing touchdowns. He finished fourth on the team in tackles (64) and made six for losses. Brisker had two interceptions and broke up five passes.

In coverage, Brisker was among the best in the nation this season. He allowed just one touchdown in 386 coverage snaps, according to Sports Info Solutions. And his six tackles for loss ranked third among Big Ten defensive backs.

NFL Draft Bible ranks Brisker as the No. 6 safety in the 2022 NFL Draft class, saying that his "draft stock is ascending."

"Jaquan Brisker is a run-defending safety that has some traits that could make him a starter at the next level," NFL Draft Bible writes in its scouting report. "Brisker looks the part at 6-1 and over 200 pounds. ... In the pass game, Brisker struggles with change of direction and range.

"These make him a liability as a coverage safety and limit him from becoming a single high safety. As a run defender, he excels. He busts run plays quickly from the second level with straight-line speed and feel for the game. Brisker needs to become more of a lateral athlete to become a starter at the next level."

