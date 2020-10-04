Takeaways From Penn State Football Media Days

After three days of virtual media days, we learned plenty about Penn State's football team, which has returned to practice with renewed vigor.

Given a second chance on the 2020 season, the Lions sound determined to make the most of it. Linebacker Micah Parsons is the only starter to have opted out, while others like tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive ends Jayson Oweh and Shaka Toney and running back Journey Brown said they returned with a purpose.

"I'm just going to let my game do the talking," Freiermuth said. "I guess you'll see Oct. 24 and the rest of the season what I've been working for and what I've been doing in the offseason."

What were some other top takeaways from the week? Read on.

A "simpler" offense

Though they don't have much time to install their new offense, players said they appreciate its simplicity and emphasis on downfield passing. Quarterback Will Levis said he's thriving in the new system.

"I think we have a lot more concepts this year that I'm able to see things more clearly and make decisions, kind of without thinking as much from the outside," Levis said. "At first, it looked pretty complicated, but once you really understand it better and boil it down into its core aspects, the offense becomes simpler for me and the quarterbacks.

"... And that doesn't necessarily mean that the plays themselves are simple, but you want to make them feel simple. And I think [offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca] has done a really good job of that. And that's what I'm excited about."

Speaking of Kirk Ciarrocca

The offensive coordinator made a strong impression not only on the offensive players. Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields found Ciarrocca open to discussions about how he attacked Penn State's defense last year as the offensive coordinator at Minnesota. Further, Ciarrocca "likes talking trash" with everybody.

"Coach Ciarrocca, that's my guy," Castro-Fields said. "Even though he's on offense, when he sees you, he speaks to you every time. He brings the energy that the offense needs."

Refreshing the offensive line

Another newcomer getting raves is offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, who started fresh with an experienced group of linemen. He has changed some of their technique (adding a 3-point stance to repertoire) and overhauled their mindset.

"I feel like, getting a new offensive line coach and a new offensive coordinator and just starting off fresh, that gave us another chance to just reinvent the whole culture of the offensive line room," tackle Rasheed Walker said. "Like, our whole mentality has changed."

Even early, the defense has noticed.

"The offensive line is getting really gritty," defensive end Jayson Oweh said. "I'm telling you, they're getting really, really gritty."

Take note of the freshmen receivers

Over and over, from offensive and defensive players, two receivers stood out as early standouts in practice: freshmen Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

That wasn't a surprise, really, since Ciarrocca already has noted how both have been impressive in small sample sizes. But their fellow receivers see a high ceiling as well.

"What stands out to me about KeAndre is, he's really smooth," receiver Daniel George said. "His routes are crazy and his hands, you're not gonna see them drop the ball. ... And Parker, he's just sharp at everything."

Like father, like son

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. saw plenty of playing time as a freshman, though he admitted to feeling behind the curve at times. During the offseason, he spent time studying film with his father Joey Porter, the former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and coach, and feels more prepared for this season.

Asked about his father, Joey Porter Jr. said they share similarities.

"I feel like I can be just as physical as him," he said. "I feel like we're the same people, just in different positions."

Strange days

Because Penn State ran summer workouts in small groups and began practice without its full team on the field, some players still are meeting for the first time. Quarterback Sean Clifford said he still was introducing himself to some freshmen, and receiver Jahan Dotson heard a name at practice and asked, "Who's that?"

"This is like the weirdest time that we've had," Dotson said. "There's a lot of guys on the team right now that I've never even met before. I've never even talked to them, said a word to them before, just because we're not with them every day. They're not in our position room, we don't see them. So it's kind of weird when you're practicing and coach Franklin calls on maybe a new defensive lineman, and you just never even heard of this kid before.

"So I just try to practice every day to try to go out and meet someone new, meet someone different talk to. Like, there's one kid on the defensive line [Jake Wilson]. He's from my high school [in Nazareth, Pa.], and I literally haven't seen him yet. That's just crazy to me. So I'm going to try to find him at practice and talk to him."

