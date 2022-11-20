The Penn State-Rutgers Report Card: Great Teams Cover

PISCATAWAY, N.J. | The Big Ten nearly went sideways Saturday.

Five of the seven games were decided by one possession. Michigan needed a questionable late call to beat Illinois 19-17. Indiana beat Michigan State, an 11-point favorite, in overtime. Maryland trailed Ohio State by 6 points in the final minute before the Buckeyes sealed the win with a defensive touchdown.

Meanwhile, No. 11 Penn State scored 48 unanswered points to ride past Rutgers 55-10. As it was supposed to do.

On a day when six Big Ten teams were double-digit favorites, only one ran away with a victory. There's something about turning expectation into action, which the Lions (9-2) have done the past three weeks. They've rolled Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers by an average of 35.3 points.

Coach James Franklin said the team is "getting better," and that showed Saturday at SHI Stadium, despite some (now expected) offensive flaws.

With that, the Penn State-Rutgers report card.

OFFENSE: B-

Playing without another key starter (newly injured receiver Parker Washington), the Lions labored early. Sean Clifford misread some protections, the run game really struggled (14 first-quarter yards) and Penn State punted on its first four possessions. Then Clifford hit tight end Tyler Warren on a well-designed red-zone play, and the dam burst.

Kaytron Allen (11 carries, 117 yards) continues to bulldoze defenders while showcasing a new level of shiftiness, and Nicholas Singleton added an unsung 62 yards. Clifford (17-for-26, 157 yards) threw his usual game but rushed for a touchdown. After the game, he wanted a picture of that.

DEFENSE: A-

Let's dispense with the nitpicking: Rutgers surprised Penn State with some early crossing routes against man coverage, getting receivers open in the first quarter and scoring 10 points. But by leaning on the pass (Gavin Wimsatt threw 29 times), they opened the door for the Lions' aggressive pass rush and blitzes, which took over the game.

The Lions produced 15 tackles for loss and four sacks, with freshman linebacker Abdul Carter chasing down Wimsatt for a breathtaking stop. That pressure led to three turnovers producing 21 points, including two scoop-and-score touchdowns. Linebacker Kobe King scored his first defensive touchdown since Little League. And safety Ji'Ayir Brown broke open the game by returning a fumble 70 yards for a score. The competition notwithstanding, Penn State is playing some of the Big Ten's best defense the past three weeks.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Wild day for special teams coordinator Stacy Collins, who cheered on his unit's first kickoff return for a score this season and immediately slumped after Rutgers returned the ensuing kickoff 66 yards. Nicholas Singleton burst through a perfectly blocked return for a 100-yard score on which he was untouched. "I must admit," Franklin said, "the kickoff return was a thing of beauty."

Franklin also fiddled with his punters successfully. Barney Amor struggled, ceding an attempt to freshman Alex Bacchetta, who fumbled (which a Rutgers penalty negated). Amor returned to drop a 58-yarder inside the 5-yard line. Franklin congratulated himself for that move. Meanwhile, Jake Pinegar set the school record for extra points (185).

COACHING: B

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has turned his group loose the past three weeks with exceptional results. And offensive line coach Phil Trautwein deserves kudos for maintaining a playable offensive line, which admittedly had its down moments Saturday.

Afterward, Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft presented Franklin with the game ball after his 100th career win as a head coach. A deserved moment.

OVERALL: B

Penn State has played through a raft of injuries against beleaguered opponents the past three weeks and rolled them all. That counts for something, even if those opponents are flailing or talent deficient. As Franklin said, his team is "getting better," which is a strong November trait to have, particularly as the 12-team playoff approaches.

Up Next

Penn State hosts Michigan State for its regular-season finale Nov. 26 at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. ET.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Game Breakdown: Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

On Penn State's hobbled offensive line, center Juice Scruggs has been a constant

James Franklin shares an early Senior Day request

Penn State expects Joey Porter Jr. to return this season

Nicholas Singleton makes case for Big Ten freshman of the year

To his teammates, Sean Clifford is 'very underappreciated'

For Penn State's James Franklin, an accountability set of pushups

The Penn State-Maryland report card

Penn State 30, Maryland 0: Crunch time for the Lions

Penn State hottest sports ticket? It's wrestling

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.