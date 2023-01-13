Following Penn State in the NFL Playoffs

Saquon Barkley makes his playoff debut, Chris Godwin and Donovan Smith seek their second Super Bowl rings in Tampa and kicker Robbie Gould looks to maintain his perfect playoff kicking streak as the NFL playoffs begin this weekend.

Nineteen Penn State Nittany Lions are playing for 11 playoff teams, which open with the wild-card round. Eighteen will be in action this weekend, while running back Miles Sanders gets a bye with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The only playoff teams without a Penn State player are Kansas City and Seattle. Penn State players have been part of 51 of the 56 Super Bowls, including the last 12.

Here are a few Penn State storylines to watch in the NFL playoffs:

In his fifth NFL season, Saquon Barkley will make his playoff debut with the New York Giants, who visit Minnesota on Sunday.

Receiver Chris Godwin and offensive tackle Donovan Smith can win their second championships with Tampa Bay, which hosts Dallas on Monday night.

Kicker Robbie Gould, Penn State's longest-tenured NFL player in his 18th season, has made 100 percent of his playoff field goals (21 for 21). He'll seek to extend that streak when the San Francisco 49ers host Seattle on Saturday.

Baltimore punter Jordan Stout is the only Penn State rookie in the playoffs.

The game with the most former Lions? Dallas-Tampa, which features five.

Penn State in the NFL Playoffs

Saturday

Seattle at San Francisco

When: 4:30 p.m. EST

TV: FOX

Lions to Watch: 49ers — Kicker Robbie Gould, defensive tackle Kevin Givens.

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lions to Watch: Chargers — Defensive tackle Austin Johnson.

Sunday

Miami at Buffalo

When: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Lions to Watch: Dolphins — Tight end Mike Gesicki, receiver DaeSean Hamilton. Bills — defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

New York Giants at Minnesota

When: 4:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lions to Watch: Giants — Running back Saquon Barkley, linebacker Cam Brown. Vikings — Receiver Dan Chisena.

Baltimore at Cincinnati

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lions to Watch: Ravens — Defensive end Odafe Oweh, punter Jordan Stout. Bengals — Tight end Nick Bowers.

Monday

Dallas at Tampa Bay

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Lions to Watch: Cowboys — Linebacker Micah Parsons, offensive lineman Connor McGovern. Buccaneers — Receiver Chris Godwin, offensive lineman Donovan Smith, defensive end Carl Nassib.

Read More

For the next Big Ten commissioner, a lesson from Penn State

"I'm back," announces linebacker Curtis Jacobs

Defensive end Adisa Isaac returning in 2023

For Penn State, a new 'alignment' breeds playoff hopes

Calvin Lowry returns to Penn State as an analyst

In 2022, Penn State returned from its two-year detour

The most interesting stats of Penn State's 2022 season

Of his brother Sean, Liam Clifford says, "He's a Penn State legend"

The Penn State Rose Bowl report card: A signature finish

Penn State lands a portal receiver after the Rose Bowl

The story behind the longest touchdown catch in Rose Bowl history

Penn State goes big at the Rose Bowl

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.