Penn State Football Player Charged in Handgun Incident

Penn State football player Jonathan Sutherland faces one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief after an alleged handgun incident at a May party.

Sutherland, 22, also was cited for summary disorderly conduct, according to court records filed July 2. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

According to the Centre Daily Times, the affidavit of probable cause states that Sutherland allegedly fired a 9 mm handgun while at a party.

He did not own the gun and had "little to no experience handling a firearm," police wrote, according to the Centre Daily Times. According to WTAJ-TV, Sutherland told police that he did not know the gun was loaded.

Police said that the bullet went into a nearby apartment, causing about $2,000 in damage. Penn State issued a statement saying it is aware of the incident.

Sutherland, a safety and special teams player, is a two-time team captain. The redshirt junior from Ottawa, Ontario, recently received the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Award.

