Who Are Penn State's Top NFL Draft Prospects After 2021?

NFL Draft Bible ranks some Penn State players highly in future drafts. Who stands out for 2022 and beyond?

Micah Parsons, Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth are Penn State's top prospects of the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins April 29, but what about next season?

Since it's never too early for a mock draft, we're peeking ahead at the draft, courtesy of NFL Draft Bible. The authoritative voice of the NFL Draft has compiled an exhaustive database of 2021 prospects and the quintessential guide to every prospect.

But NFL Draft Bible's 2021 guide also looks ahead to the top prospects in the 2022 draft and beyond. It includes some intriguing prospects, Nevada quarterback Carson Strong and Ohio State receiver Chris Olave among them.

So who are Penn State's future stars in the making? The list is pretty strong, covering a few up-and-coming Lions and established players.

To start, NFL Draft Bible ranks left tackle Rasheed Walker as the No. 1 offensive tackle after 2021, regardless of class. Walker, who is going to be a third-year starter, returned to Penn State when he could have left for the NFL.

"He's practicing the way he needs to practice to be the type of player that he wants to be," coach James Franklin said recently. "I've seen a real change in him."

Junior Jake Pinegar is the top-ranked kicker in the field, suggesting he has a chance to be drafted in 2022.

Junior Jahan Dotson, who will enter his fourth season as a starter, is the nation's No. 4 receiver, according to NFL Draft Bible, behind only Olave, Clemson's Frank Ladson Jr. and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

Dotson said recently that he wants to have a "legendary" season at Penn State, something Franklin acknowledged as well. Franklin said that he has noticed a "buzz" around Dotson, which has extended in the program.

"He's had a really good offseason in the weight room," Franklin said. "He just looks physically different, and that's going to be something that's going to be important for him as well."

Defensively, Penn State has plenty of players listed. Senior Jaquan Brisker is the fourth-ranked safety and, with a strong season, could work his way into an upper-tier draft selection.

Three Penn State cornerbacks are ranked: Marquis Wilson (13), Trent Gordon (14) and Keaton Ellis (19). Two cornerbacks were not listed: Tariq Castro-Fields, who missed much of 2021 with an injury, and sophomore Joey Porter Jr., who was among the defense's breakout stars last season.

Brandon Smith is ranked No. 13 at outside linebacker, and Ellis Brooks is 16th at inside linebacker. Defensive end Adisa Isaac, a likely starter, is ranked 23rd at his position, and Jonathan Sutherland is No. 38 at safety.

Check out NFL Draft Bible for the more comprehensive coverage leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.