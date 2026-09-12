What Max Granville's Season-Ending Injury Means for Penn State's Defense

PHILADELPHIA | Following a 2025 injury that forced him to miss the entire season, Penn State defensive end Max Granville played a very promising game in his return. But that comeback lasted one week.

Just a few days before Penn State's 27-9 win over Temple, Granville sustained another season-ending injury that head coach Matt Campbell called a "really tough blow" for both the defensive end and the team.

Granville, who was injured in practice, traveled with Penn State to Lincoln Financial Field and was a positive presence on the sideline as the Nittany Lions improved to 2-0. But his absence will sting a team that benefitted from both his edge-rushing skills and big personality.

"Obviously a really tough blow for our football team, and most importantly a really tough blow for Max," Campbell said after the game.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell says DE Max Granville will be out for the season with an injury. Granville played the opener vs. Marshall after missing the 2025 season. pic.twitter.com/2Cnq96vVAo — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 12, 2026

Granville emerged as one of Penn State's top pass-rush threats through a productive summer and training camp. He played 22 snaps in the opener vs. Marshall, third among defensive ends, and graded out positively (63.2), according to Pro Football Focus. Granville generated some solid pressure off the edge, recording a quarterback hurry and breaking up one pass against Marshall.

It was a strong debut both physically and psychologically for Granville, who missed the 2025 season with an injury he sustained last summer at home in Texas. He then was out during spring drills with a separate back issue. But through the summer and camp, Penn State's staff could not stop talking about the redshirt sophomore and the progress he made in returning.

“I've been super impressed with his work ethic,” Penn State strength coach Reid Kagy said in July at the Lift For Life event. "Coming back from injury is hard. You can get caught in a lot of space, you can get lost in the whole process of it. Sometimes you can't see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Granville took a unique journey to Penn State. One of nine Nittany Lions from Texas, Granville originally committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class but reclassified and enrolled a year earlier in 2024. He made seven appearances as a freshman that season and played crucial reps during Penn State’s College Football Playoff run, particularly during the Fiesta Bowl after Abdul Carter was injured.

During workouts this past summer, Granville said he transferred his rehab program smoothly to Campbell's staff. Before training camp, Granville said he was running at full strength.

"I feel great," he said. "I feel athletic, I feel fast. I put on some more muscle, so there’s no real trust issues. If I’m going to make a plant, I feel great.”

After the game, defensive end Yvan Kemajou said his roommate is approaching a second rehab tour positively.

"He's doing good," Kemajou said. "The first few days of course were definitely rough, ... but he's ready to come back and attack his rehab and be ready to get back."

How Granville's absence affects Penn State's defense

Penn State DE Max Granville is huge https://t.co/vSyLBGJFQX pic.twitter.com/AmqkmLMN75 — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) June 27, 2026

Without Granville, Penn State's defense loses one of its bigger, more explosive pass rushers. The Nittany Lions expected Granville (6-3, 252) to work into becoming a real threat off the edge during the non-conference schedule. Without him, the position becomes more of a three-man rotation.

Kemajou, a sophomore who had one tackle for loss against Temple, takes on a larger role, as does Iowa State transfer Ikenna Ezeogu (three tackles, one quarterback hurry). And Caleb Bacon, the star of Penn State's opener, cemented his role at the position after playing linebacker for three years at Iowa State.

Behind them, Colorado transfer Alexander McPherson (one tackle) will see his timeline accelerated. Penn State also is without defensive end LaVar Arrington II for at least four weeks, Campbell said earlier this week.

"The thing I love about Max is, he's been a pillar, a glue for the unity of our football team over the last nine months: who he is, what his character is," Campbell said. "And I think that's why we're all really convicted that he'll come back better than ever from his injury. It's a tough loss for us and it was a tough day for us, but Max and his family are certainly in our thoughts and prayers."

Before the season, Granville discussed what returning to Penn State after the coaching change meant to him.

“It really just had me thinking, man, like I love Penn State and I don’t want this [the Pinstripe Bowl] to be my last game,” Granville said. “I want to keep building something here. I came here out of high school. It would be awesome to finish it out.”

Penn State returns home Sept. 19 for its final non-conference game of the season. The Nittany Lions host Buffalo for a noon ET kick at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State defensive end Max Granville talks with reporters during a media availability in State College. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

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