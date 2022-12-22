The Latest on Rose Bowl Ticket Availability

Penn State and Utah have sold out their Rose Bowl ticket allotments, sending most buyers to the secondary market. As the Jan. 2 game approaches, ticket prices are trending downward.

The starting price for Rose Bowl tickets was $124 on Dec. 22, according to SI Tickets, about $25 lower than the previous week. Prices will fluctuate as the game approaches but have fallen in recent weeks.

Prices at SI Tickets are comparable with those of other resellers, including Tickemaster, which runs the Rose Bowl public ticket sale.

No. 11 Penn State (10-2) is playing in its fifth Rose Bowl and first since the 2016 season. No. 8 Utah (10-3) is playing in its second consecutive Rose Bowl as the Pac-12 champion. The matchup is the first between the teams. Utah is a 2-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook.

"I think if you're a true football guy and you watch them, that's what a team is supposed to look like, in my opinion," Penn State coach James Franklin said of Utah. "Offense, defense, special teams, complementary football there. Tough football team there. They're a physical football team. They know how to win games in a lot of different ways. I've got a bunch of respect for them."

Most of Penn State's roster will play in the Rose Bowl with only two starters currently scheduled to miss the game. All-American cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who missed two November games with appendicitis, announced he will forgo for the bowl and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Parker Washington, the team's leading receiver who missed the final two games with an injury, will enter the draft as well.

Otherwise, many players said they view the Rose Bowl as an opportunity.

"I've been here for five years, and myself and the team has put in a lot of work over that time, been through a lot of adversity, and so what better way to go out on top than at the Rose Bowl?" senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "The opportunity is truly a blessing, but to get a win would mean a whole lot to this program in getting us right back on track."

Added senior safety Ji'Ayir Brown, "Why wouldn't I play in this game, since I watched it growing up? This is the granddaddy of them all."

Kickoff for the Rose Bowl is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. EST on Jan. 2. ESPN will televise.

