First Look: Penn State Vs. Rutgers

Penn State returns to New Jersey on Saturday to face Rutgers, which remains the least-rivaled rival on its schedule. The Lions are 7-0 at Rutgers' home venue (now called SHI Stadium) and haven't lost to the Scarlet Knights since 1989.

In fact, Rutgers hasn't scored more than 10 points against a James Franklin-coached team, and the Lions have held Rutgers to seven points or less the past seven games.

Considering what its defense did to Maryland, Penn State has a chance to record back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 1996.

Penn State (8-2) vs. Rutgers (4-6)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

3:30 p.m. ET Saturday Where: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J.

SHI Stadium, Piscataway, N.J. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming: fuboTV (start your free trial)

fuboTV (start your free trial) Spread: Penn State is a 19-point favorite

Penn State is a 19-point favorite Series History: Penn State leads 30-2

Penn State leads 30-2 Last Meeting: Penn State 28-0 in 2021

Penn State 28-0 in 2021 Streaks: Penn State has won 15 straight over Rutgers and is 8-0 in Big Ten play

About the Lions: James Franklin's next win will be his 100th. Franklin has compiled a 99-51 record in 12 seasons as a head coach and is 75-36 with the Lions. According to Penn State, Franklin would become the 27th active head coach with 100 FBS wins and one of the fastest to get there. Penn State says that just six active head coaches with 100 career FBS wins reached the milestone in fewer games than Franklin. The Penn State coach's career winning percentage (.660) ranks 31st nationally. On the injury front, the Lions could face Rutgers without three of their top players once again. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. missed the Maryland game with what Franklin called a non-football injury. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs did not play, and left tackle Olu Fashanu missed his second consecutive game. Franklin has termed Fashanu "week-to-week."

About the Scarlet Knights: Rutgers' offense has mustered very little against Penn State in the Big Ten era. The Knights have scored a total of 39 points over the past eight games, getting shut out twice. This year's offense has been a little better, averaging 13.7 points per Big Ten game, and it rushed for 224 yards against Michigan State. The Knights also might have found a quarterback last week. Gavin Wimsatt completed 20 of 34 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and (importantly) no interceptions in a 27-21 loss to Michigan State. Coach Greg Schiano called that a "big step forward" for Wimsatt's third start. But Rutgers' Big Ten rankings point to a lot of playing time for Penn State's reserves. The Knights rank 12th or worse in scoring offense, total offense, passing offense, completion percentage, third-down offense, red-zone defense and sacks. The Knights do worry special teams coaches, though, leading the Big Ten with five blocked kicks. Max Melton has blocked three of them.

PENN STATE FANS: SI Tickets is your one-stop shop for tickets to a variety of Penn State sporting events, from football to basketball, hockey to volleyball. Need tickets to the Penn State game? Check out SI Tickets.

Read More

Nicholas Singleton makes case for Big Ten freshman of the year

Scouting Penn State's possible bowl destinations

To his teammates, Sean Clifford is 'very underappreciated'

For Penn State's James Franklin, an accountability set of pushups

The Penn State-Maryland report card

Penn State 30, Maryland 0: Crunch time for the Lions

Penn State hottest sports ticket? It's wrestling

Penn State men's basketball signs second top-30 recruiting class

James Franklin on quarterback Christian Veilleux: "I hope he stays at Penn State"

Penn State inches upward in the CFP rankings

Penn State's offensive line confronts late-season injuries

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.