Penn State Football Stock Up, Stock Down Report Ahead of the White Out vs. USC

Penn State placed itself on a program leaderboard last week in a 34-13 loss to Northwestern. Just not a good one. The 413 rushing yards the Nittany Lions surrendered were the fourth-most in program history. The Wildcats became just the fifth team to run for 400 yards against Penn State since 1947.

So whose stock could possibly be up after back-to-back brutal losses to open the Big Ten schedule? And whose stock is down? We highlighted two players who have stood out, one who has looked like a shell of his non-conference self and one aspect that has burdened the team.

Penn State has much to fix before hosting No. 19 USC in the annual White Out game Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Stock up: Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts after intercepting the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s going to get hard for Rojas’ stock to rise further. The redshirt junior has been the least of the staff’s worries, and Rojas produced maybe the best game of his career against Northwestern.

He posted single-game career highs in tackles (12) and tackles for loss (3.5) while also recording a sack. His previous best single-game tackle number was 10 against FIU last season.

Rojas continues to showcase his elite speed and game-breaking ability. He’s been a rare non-cornerback consistency of Penn State’s defense this season.

Stock up: Wide receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There really hasn’t been much to like from Penn State’s offense in Big Ten play. Sowell has been a positive, though. He produced a 5-catch, 68-yard, one-touchdown performance against Northwestern, and there were some opportunities left on the field — specifically times when Sowell was open and quarterback Rocco Becht missed him.

Sowell really emerged as the go-to target when star wide receiver Koby Howard went down. He’s been able to win 1-on-1 matchups against defensive backs, and has been a consistent target for Becht in the short and intermediate parts of the field.

Since Howard was sidelined, the Iowa State transfer has averaged 5.5 catches and 69 yards per game. They’re not eye-catching numbers but important on a struggling offense. Sowell needs to continue the consistency Saturday night against USC if Penn State wants to get out of its offensive slump.

Stock down: The run game (on both sides)

Northwestern Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe (5) runs the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Northwestern gashed Penn State for 413 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Nittany Lions didn’t make up for it on the other side of the ball, rushing for 48 yards on 22 carries (2.2 yards per carry). Which means Northwestern outran Penn State by a whopping 365 yards, four touchdowns and 5.3 yards per carry. It’s hard to be dominated more than that.

The defense had two main problems: poor tackling and being beaten at the line of scrimmage. Penn State’s defensive line, built for size and to not be bullied, was moved around with ease.

And the Nittany Lions’ entire roster, aside from maybe Rojas, struggled to bring down Northwestern ball carriers, especially in the open field. Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn took the blame, saying the practices leading up to the game weren't physical enough.

As for the offense, it’s really a mix of the running backs struggling and linemen missing blocks. We’re in Week 6 and, outside of the matchup against Buffalo, Penn State’s run game still has yet to figure it out.

In a game where Penn State seemed ready to find answers (Northwestern allowed 199.3 yards rushing per game before that), it produced its worst performance of the season.

Stock down: Quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at New Ryan Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht delivered a second straight subpar performance against Northwestern, essentially shattering Penn State’s playoff hopes. The most experienced quarterback in college football threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against a defense that allowed 417.3 total yards per game prior to last Friday.

The stat line doesn’t tell it all, either. Becht threw for 93 of those yards and his touchdown in the fourth quarter, when the Nittany Lions were down by three possessions. For a majority of the game, he missed throws across the field and had four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

While the run game hasn’t relieved any pressure from Becht, he’s been making the easy throws look hard. Penn State needs him to flip the switch, and fast. His teammates think he can do it.

“I know what he’s capable of,” said Sowell, who has played with Becht for two years. “I know how much he cares about us and I know how much he cares about this place. He’s literally there 24/7, always, always, always trying to find ways to get us extra reps and get on the same page. So I have a bunch of confidence in him. He’s proven time and time again what he’s capable of.”

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