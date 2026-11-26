Penn State football coach Matt Campbell spent much of his weekly press conference discussing his team's mental toughness. It can be a vague trait to assess, but Campbell spoke as directly about that as he has anything this season.

"I think we lack a mental toughness that this takes to be the best version of us for 60 minutes," Campbell said. " I've been saying it. To be quite honest with you, I said it in fall camp before we started the season. You know, there is a mental maturity and a toughness that it takes to be your best, and the reality of it, those are areas that we have to grow."

Which begs the question: Can the Nittany Lions find it in time to beat Maryland on Saturday in their regular-season finale? Penn State is a 7-point road favorite, according to DraftKings, but has shown a wandering focus several times this season.

To avoid a hinterlands bowl game, Penn State needs a win over the Terps. Here's how we see Saturday's game going in College Park.

Penn State vs. Maryland game predictions

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell watches the scoreboard vs. the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Penn State is fresh off one of the worst losses in program history. Matt Campbell knows it. The players know it. The assistant coaches know it. Saturday is a must-win game for the staff to save face. The Nittany Lions come out with some fire and beat the Terrapins in their closest game on the road since 2015. The second-half struggles continue, though. Penn State 28, Maryland 20

Will Horstman: The improbable happened last week when Rutgers pulled off a stunning upset over Penn State. The Nittany Lions should be able to rebound from that result, but Maryland could keep it close after winning two of its last three games. Penn State 24, Maryland 20

Mark Wogenrich: Penn State is bruised, literally and figuratively, after its loss to Rutgers. Look at that availability report. Just about everybody is "questionable." So is their psyche after giving up 8 points with no time left to the Scarlet Knights. But quarterback Rocco Becht has yet to pull out one of the game-winning rabbits he managed a few times at Iowa State. Now's the time. Penn State 26, Maryland 24

Who is the Penn State vs. Maryland game MVP?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) reacts after making a catch against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Much like last week, Penn State will have two co-MVPs. Receiver Chase Sowell on offense and linebacker Tony Rojas on defense. In the two’s probable last games in a Nittany Lions’ uniform, Sowell posts his fourth contest of at least 120 receiving yards this season and Rojas has two sacks in a game for the first time all year.

Will Horstman: Through all of Penn State’s struggles this season, receiver Chase Sowell is consistently a bright spot. Even during the Rutgers loss last week, Sowell still had six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown. Sowell should be able to put the Nittany Lions in position to win.

Mark Wogenrich: If this is his last game for Penn State, linebacker Tony Rojas will make it memorable: Ten tackles, 2.5 sacks, maybe even an interception.

Who is the game's unsung hero?

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) grabs the face mask of Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jamison Patton (3) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Chase Fisher: Wide receiver Zay Robinson was thrust into an expanded role last week after wideout Brett Eskildsen left in with an injury. Campbell said on Tuesday Eskildsen is “doubtful” for Saturday, meaning Robinson will likely retain the same workload. The redshirt freshman finds the end zone for the third time this season — and maybe takes the top off of a Maryland defense that is 82nd nationally in explosive play defensive percentage (12.57 percent).

Will Horstman: Penn State’s depth at safety was thin with multiple injuries against Rutgers, but senior Jamison Patton is expected to return to full strength for the Maryland game. Patton, who exited the Maryland game early after only playing eight snaps, will give the Nittany Lions a crucial piece back to the secondary rotation.

Mark Wogenrich: Cornerback Daryus Dixson, coming off the phantom PI call against Rutgers, will be motivated and active. He'll get some head-to-head work with Maryland's Chris Durr Jr., a 74-catch receiver who the Nittany Lions have to quiet. Dixson does just that.

Who does this game matter more to: Penn State or Maryland?

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) throws a pass in the first half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Fisher: Maryland is close to finding its next coach, while much of the Nittany Lions fanbase wants Campbell out after last week’s defeat to Rutgers. Another loss to one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten, and Penn State’s head coach would not be on the fan’s good side. It’s easily the Nittany Lions.

Will Horstman: Losing to Rutgers and Maryland in back-to-back weeks would not be a good sign for the future of the Campbell era at Penn State. The Nittany Lions need to win this weekend to avoid that from happening.

Mark Wogenrich: Collectively, the game is far more important to Penn State. Maryland's future starts with the new coach it hires this week. But individually, the Terps could be awfully motivated. They're on contract watch, playing to get noticed by the new Maryland staff or another. Which makes them unpredictable and dangerous.

What will Penn State fans be talking about Sunday?

Maryland Week pic.twitter.com/SgBNTf7FOS — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 25, 2026

Chase Fisher: I’m ready for the offseason. If you told the fanbase two years ago that Penn State would be reeling off a home loss to Rutgers and a close game on the road against Maryland heading into the bowl game, it’d probably laugh and not take you seriously. A close game against the Terrapins will probably take the fans over the edge.

Will Horstman: Backup quarterback Alex Manske should see more playing time. Fans will want to know if Manske is really the future at the position and would like to see him in game action during the bowl matchup.

Mark Wogenrich: How will Campbell ensure that Year 2 goes better than Year 1. That's a transfer-portal conversation. The portal opens Jan. 4, the Nittany Lions have plenty of needs and what they do there surpasses any value from a bowl game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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