Where to Watch Penn State Football vs. USC: TV Channel, Streaming, Game Breakdown

Penn State football returns to Beaver Stadium for the season's biggest home game. The Nittany Lions host USC in the annual White Out on Saturday, marking head coach Matt Campbell and more than half his roster's first experience with the event.

This is the 19th full-stadium Penn State White Out since 2007, but the experience actually began in 2004, when the Nittany Lions hosted Purdue. Since then, ESPN's Chris Fowler has called the game "the most telegenic experience in sports," and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said it's worth a 10-point, home-field advantage.

But there's an important game going on as well Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about Penn State-USC.

Penn State (3-2) vs. No. 19 USC (5-1)

When: :30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: NBC

Series History: Penn State leads 6-5

Last Meeting: Penn State 33-30 in 2024

How to watch, stream the Penn State-USC game

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⚪️⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/u5FBwUjC1c — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 7, 2026

NBC will carry the White Out game live beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday from Beaver Stadium. Former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge joins Noah Eagle on the broadcast, with Kathryn Tappen reporting from the sideline.

The game also will stream live on Peacock, NBC's subscription service. Penn State makes its first appearance on NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast, while USC is appearing for the second straight week. The Trojans defeated Washington 25-21 at home last week.

Penn State-USC radio information

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from the sideline against the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Jones and Jack Ham are partnering for their 27th season calling games on the Penn State Sports Network. The duo first worked together in 2000. Ham was the first Penn State football player inducted into both the College Football Hall of fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Jones and Ham can be heard live on dozens of radio stations. Radio coverage of the game will be simulcast on Sirius XM channels 85, 179 and 249 and on the XM app. The radio broadcast also will be available online via the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the latest Penn State-USC betting line?

Penn State has favored over USC all week, according to DraftKings, which lists the Nittany Lions as 1.5-point favorites in the game. That line has not moved since Sunday.

Penn State also is a slight favorite (-122) on the money line, while USC is +108. DraftKings sets the over/under for total points is 54.5.

Penn State vs. USC series history

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68), tight end Tyler Warren (44) and defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas (91) celebrate after defeating the USC Trojans in 2025. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Penn State holds a slight 6-5 lead over USC in their series, which dates to a 1922 meeting in the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions broke the series tie in 2024, when tight end Tyler Warren caught 17 passes for 244 yards in a 33-30 overtime win at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That also was the first game between Penn State and USC as Big Ten opponents.

Penn State broke a three-game losing streak against USC with that win. The Trojans had won their previous two meetings at the 2008 and 2016 Rose Bowls. This game marks USC's first trip to Beaver Stadium since 1994, when the Nittany Lions won 38-14.

Matt Campbell vs. Lincoln Riley series history

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley (left) shakes hands with Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell. | USA TODAY Sports

Penn State defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn is facing his former boss Saturday, but the head coaches have some history as well. Penn State's Matt Campbell and USC's Lincoln Riley met six times as head coaches at Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Riley leads their series 4-2, having won the last two games in the 2020 Big 12 title game (27-21) and in 2021 (28-21). All six games have been decided by 10 points or less. Campbell's teams won in 2017 (38-31) and during the 2020 regular season (37-30). Riley's Oklahoma teams also won in 2018 (37-27) and 2019 (42-41).

Penn State, USC in the rankings

The Nittany Lions completely fell out of both major polls following their 34-13 loss at Northwestern last week. Penn State is 0-2 for a White Out game for the first time since 2016.

USC is ranked 17th in the Coaches Poll and 19th in the AP Top 25 after a 25-21 win over Washington. The Trojans also are 17th in the lates ESPN SP+ rankings, down four spots from last week. Penn State is down 15 spots to No. 30.

Penn State Nittany Lions to watch

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs with the ball vs. the Wisconsin Badgers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State won't have leading receiver Koby Howard for the third straight game and needs a player to take the explosive-play lead on offense. That should be senior Chase Sowell, who has been quarterback Rocco Becht's favorite target the past two games.

Sowell has 11 catches for 138 yards and a touchdown in games against Wisconsin and Northwestern. He also has the team's longest play in those two games, a 26-yard catch on Penn State's first offensive snap at Northwestern.

This offense, which has scored just three touchdowns in two games, needs more than a passing spark, however. The run game, which ranks 14th in the Big Ten in games against conference opponents, appears to be a long-term issue.

James People started at Northwestern and ran for just 13 yards on eight carries, but he's still carries the team's best chance for a breakthrough game. He won't go anywhere without an offensive line that needs to block with more "conviction," according to guard Cooper Cousins.

USC Trojans to watch

USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State (156.4) and USC (156.2) have similar per-game rushing averages, but the Trojans have been far more consistently effective this season. USC's worst rushing game was its 115-yard performance last week against Washington, which held King Miller to 81 yards on 18 carries.

Still, Riley will press his run game to the offense's forefront, particularly after watching Northwestern run over the Nittany Lions last week. The scheme will look different, but Riley will lean on Miller and Waymond Jordan to power the run game and give quarterback Jayden Maiava room in the play-action game.

USC teased the potential return of receiver/returner Trent Mosley, who began the season with two 100-yard games before getting hurt against Louisiana. Mosley, who has not played the last three games, is listed as questionable but, like, Penn State's Howard, might be at least another week from playing.

Recruiting fans will know the name Luke Wafle, USC's captivating freshman tackle who was in the mix at Penn State last year. The defensive end leads USC with five tackles for loss, while former Penn State end Zuriah Fisher has one.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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