Penn State Looks Toward the Future After a Big Finish

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford took a tearful lap around Beaver Stadium, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did somersaults on the sideline and coach James Franklin photo-bombed his players' family selfies.

The postgame moments following Penn State's 35-16 victory over Michigan State both carried and lifted weights. Players said goodbye, parents clutched roses and shed tears and the Land Grant Trophy (missing its Sparty statue) toured Beaver Stadium once again.

"It's heavy," defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said. "I was carrying it from the end zone to the 50, and I was like, 'Come grab this.'"

While Penn State awaits its bowl destination (the Rose Bowl, perhaps?), let's recap Saturday's Senior Day and gauge some potential December roster moves.

Penn State Bowl Projections: A Rose Bowl Possibility

Penn State coach James Franklin photobombs a moment with defensive tackle Dvon Ellies and his family after the Lions' 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports

KeAndre Lambert-Smith's Dime

Penn State receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith said he's a quarterback at heart. So after Lambert-Smith's touchdown pass Saturday against Michigan State, Clifford made a request.

"I think Sean said, 'I've already got Drew [Allar] on my ass. Not you, too," Lambert-Smith said.

The trick-play touchdown pass from Lambert-Smith to Theo Johnson was an offensive highlight of the Lions' victory and play they have repped all season. But they worked it a little longer last week, which prompted Lambert-Smith and Johnson to expect the call.

Lambert-Smith, a former high school quarterback, felt comfortable throwing it. His first pass this season was a completion to Clifford. "I'm a quarterback at heart," he said. "... Just to showcase the arm felt good today."

Johnson, who caught two touchdown passes, told Lambert-Smith in the huddle to lead him with the throw. Which he did. Lambert-Smith's toss fell soft into Johnson's sprint, leading to a 48-yard touchdown.

"I don't think I'd want anybody else back there [at the] receiver position throwing me the ball," Johnson said.

Franklin called it a "big-time throw," and Clifford certainly loved the play.

For Lambert-Smith, the game represented a timely breakthrough. He became the first Penn State receiver to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same game. He also set season-highs in catches (five) and yards (83). With Parker Washington out for the season, that was significant.

"It hasn't always been easy for him, but he's been resilient and battled through it," Franklin said. "I think this bowl prep here is going to be important as well. We need to continue to build confidence with Sean and the receivers so that we can go into the bowl game and be as explosive as we possibly can in the passing game."

Penn State's Bowl Opt-Outs

Speaking of bowl prep, the Lions will be without a few players for the bowl game. As Mustipher said, "although this is college football, it is a business."

Clifford confirmed that he will play in the bowl game. Others, however, steered clear of the discussion. That included Mustipher, safety Ji'Ayir Brown and center Juice Scruggs.

"Let me enjoy this day, and I'll come back to that," Brown said.

Porter, who played on a pitch count in likely his last Beaver Stadium game, could be one to opt-out as a potential early draft pick. But a trip to the Rose Bowl could entice a few players to stick with it through bowl season.

Kalen King, All-American?

Porter got the attention in Penn State's secondary this season, but cornerback Kalen King had an all-America season. The sophomore tied for the national lead in pass breakups (18), making a career-high five against Michigan State. He also sealed the win with a fourth-quarter interception.

King's return, coupled with the potential return of fellow cornerback Johnny Dixon, would give the Lions another hugely talented secondary in 2023.

"I think we can make an argument that we have two of the best, if not three of the best, corners in the country," Franklin said.

Penn State cornerback Kalen King made a career-high five pass breakups and an interception against Michigan State. Dan Rainville/USA Today Sports

Noteworthy

Penn State won seven Big Ten games for the seventh time. It reached the 10-win milestone for the fourth time under Franklin.

Freshmen Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen became Penn State's third set of running backs with 800 or more yards rushing each. Singleton (941) needs just 59 in the bowl game to reach 1,000 for the season. Both players also went over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season.

Clifford passed Indiana's Antwaan Randle-El for seventh on the Big Ten's career total-yards list (11,456).

The Lions held Michigan State to 25 yards rushing. Penn State held 11 of 12 opponents below their season rushing average.

Up Next

Penn State awaits its bowl destination, which will be announced Dec. 4.

