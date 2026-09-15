Penn State Football OC Taylor Mouser Grades His Playcalling Harshly Through 2 Games

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser hasn't been impressed with himself through the first two games of the season. Mouser on Tuesday framed the offense's inefficiencies vs. Marshall and Temple (an inconsistent run game, missed blocks, red-zone lapses) as entirely his fault.

"I'm obviously not super-thrilled with the run game, and I'm just a little bit happier with the pass game," Mouser said. "To put it [bluntly], I'm still very sick at myself in a lot of ways for some of the things in the first two games."

Penn State's offense has delivered a contrasting set of results through two games against Marshall and Temple. Quarterback Rocco Becht ranks fourth nationally in passing efficiency (227.51), and receiver Koby Howard is tied with Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith for the Big Ten lead in catches of 40+ yards (three).

But the rushing offense, despite averaging 155 yards per game, ranks 12th in the Big Ten in yards per carry (3.94) and is part of an offense that ranks 17th in the conference in red-zone conversions (four touchdowns in 10 attempts).

That run game was the main theme of Tuesday's media availability in State College, and Mouser confronted it directly.

"Yeah, I knew that would be a question today," Mouser said at Penn State's team meeting room. "Obviously, to say that I'm less than thrilled with with where the run game's at would be an understatement. I feel like there's a lot of growth to be had there."

'That starts with me'

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs the ball against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before the season, Mouser defined a clear mission statement for Penn State's offense. Lineman Cooper Cousins said that Mouser framed the offense around the terms "dominant, nasty and accountable." Mouser wants his offense to run through teams even if they load the box against it, and then take the deep shots downfield.

The passing game has responded. Penn State ranks second in the Big Ten in pass plays of 20+ yards (12) but has not run through opponents consistently. That was apparent in the first quarter against Temple, when the Nittany Lions failed to score from a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line.

Penn State coach Matt Campell said the offense was simply inches off at Temple from making the right block or hitting the hole. In fact, Campbell said Tuesday that Mouser "has done a great job" in his first two games as Penn State's offensive coordinator.

"I thought even on Saturday, it wasn’t the plays, it was the execution and the detail," Mouser said. "Those are things where we have to be better."

Mouser, who spoke Tuesday before the head coach, wasn't about to give himself a break.

"I'm more mad at myself than I am at the O-line," Mouser said when asked to evaluate the offensive line.. "We want to be a team that prides itself on being the most physical football team and running the football, and it's shown progress through the first two weeks. But I think for us, we have to figure out a way that we can be dominant on the ground. ... We're all hungry for more in the run game, and those guys are the most hungry to be a dominant team on the ground. "

"As you can probably tell, we're all frustrated with the level of mediocrity that I would call the run game," Mouser added. "And that starts with me."

Mouser on personnel decisions

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) carries the ball during the second half of the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Carson Hansen led Penn State with 19 carries for 84 yards against Temple, more than 70 percent of the touches at his position group. Meanwhile, returning back Quinton Martin Jr. did not take an offensive snap at Temple.

Mouser explained that personnel decision in part by saying that he planned to test a run package with receiver Koby Howard, who ran for 4 yards on one carry. James Peoples had seven carries backing Hansen. Mouser added that Martin's "time is coming."

"Quinton had a great camp and is good enough to help our football team, and everything is being evaluated to help our pass game get better and run get game better," Mouser said. "Quinton has earned the right to get touches in the offense.

"We had a package with Koby at running back last week that we wanted to try out and test things out. It wasn't a reflection of our lack of trust in Quinton or where he's at. He's good enough to help our football team, and we're going to need that guy to make big plays and big moments this year. His time's coming."

Regarding Hansen, who leads Penn State with 30 carries, Mouser said again that he hasn't given the back opportunities to showcase his skill and his rhythm. Hansen, a second-team all-Big 12 back at Iowa State last season, rushed for 952 yards, averaging 120.8 over his last five games.

"Carson's a great football player, and I don't think I've done a good enough job as the offensive coordinator of showcasing him and getting our offense in a rhythm on the ground to where we can showcase what that guy is," Mouser said. "He was an all-conference running back for us last year. Does that mean he's an all-Big 1Ten running back? No, it doesn't.

"But I know the level of work that that guy brings and the physicality and how important it is to him. And for whatever reason, we've been a hair off. Either he's missed it and we blocked it well, or we haven't blocked it well. And there's been [missed assignments] on the ground that we need to clean up for him to be better.

"But it starts with bad playcalling from my end. I need to call things that our guys can execute at a high level. And I don't feel like I'm doing a good enough job of that for [the offense] to showcase how good the running back room is, our tight end room is, our O-line room is. There's a lot of talent there that we're not living up to, and it starts with the offensive coordinator from a playcalling standpoint."

Penn State closes the non-conference schedule Saturday against Buffalo at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser answers questions during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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