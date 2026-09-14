Penn State Football Stock Up, Stock Down Report After Week 2 Win at Temple

Penn State looked lethargic at times but did what it had to in a 27-9 win over Temple last Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. In what was a snoozer for the most part, Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell and his team won their first road game and improved to 2-0, with the last non-conference game set for Saturday against Buffalo.

We evaluated whose stock boosted during Saturday’s win over the Owls and whose stock dipped, starting with a tight end who could be the key to Penn State’s season.

Stock Up: Tight end Ben Brahmer

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) celebrates with offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brahmer is such a unique talent. He can block at the line of scrimmage and also set up out wide. The skilled tight end didn’t get many targets against Marshall in the season opener, posting one catch for eight yards and a touchdown, but exploded in Week 2. Brahmer finished with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He dropped a potential touchdown as well, so he could’ve had three.

Beyond the stat line, Brahmer showed just how versatile he is on Saturday. Brahmer lined up out wide, on the line and in the slot, generating most of his production in a receiver role. He scored both touchdowns from 23 yards out, just outside of the red zone, where Penn State struggled against Temple.

It’s no understatement to say Brahmer might be the key to this Nittany Lions offense. If he shows consistency, the tight end will be a major factor in catapulting Penn State to a College Football Playoff appearance and could be selected early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Stock Up: Defensive tackles Siale Taupkai and Keanu Williams

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Siale Taupaki speaks with reporters at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich/Penn State on SI

Taupaki and Williams combined for five tackles (one for loss) at Temple. So why is their stock up? One sequence stood out.

Early in the first quarter, Temple had a first-and-goal at Penn State’s 5-yard line. On first down, Taupaki stuffed Temple running back Keveun Mason for a 1-yard loss. On second down, Temple (and former Nittany Lion quarterback) Jaxon Smolik took the snap in a run-option play. Taupaki quickly made his way to the backfield to take out the quarterback-run option, which led Smolik to hand the ball off to Mason, who Williams stopped for no gain.

Then on third down, Temple quarterback Ajani Sheppard overthrew a pass in the back of the end zone, forcing the Owls to settle for a 24-yard field goal. Those two stops were very promising, and if that duo can dominate goal-line situations, Penn State’s defense will be a red-zone challenge.

Stock Down: Penn State's run defense in the open field

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Yvan Kemajou (19) attempts to tackle Temple Owls quarterback Jaxon Smolik (14) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s kryptonite last season was dual-threat quarterbacks. UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava torched the Nittany Lions for 128 yards and three touchdowns in a stunning 42-37 upset win at the Rose Bowl. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski did the same in Iowa City, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns, including a 67-yard rush that set up the game-winning score in the fourth quarter.

While Penn State did a stellar job stopping Marshall’s Carlos Del Rio-Wilson, it struggled to contain Smolik. The quarterback rushed for 71 yards, 47 on a first-quarter scramble that led to one of the Owls’ two scoring drives.

Missed tackles in the open field were a problem. Safety Jeremiah Cooper missed Smolik on the long run. On another Smolik carry, linebacker Cael Brezina missed the quarterback, letting him get to the second level. Safety Marcus Neal Jr. received a grade of 37.4 from Pro Football Focus in part because of his play vs. the run.

It wasn’t just Smolik. Temple had five rushing plays of 10+ yards and seven explosive plays overall. Penn State allowed just one play of 10+ yards vs. Marshall.

Penn State needs to fix that quickly, as its three toughest matchups (USC, Michigan, Washington) all feature quarterbacks who are dangerous with their legs. USC’s Jayden Maiava can run, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood is dynamic on the ground and Washington’s Demond Williams can single-handedly beat you with his legs.

Stock Down: Running back Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) runs with the ball during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is Martin’s second appearance in as many weeks as a stock-down player. He didn’t take a snap until the third quarter against Marshall, ultimately rushing 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown. Then on Saturday, Martin didn’t see the field once at running back, an unexpected personnel decision.

Martin put his name on the map with a 101-yard performance against Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl, might be the best all-around back on Penn State. Yet, he isn’t playing despite the lack of a run game the Nittany Lions have shown in 2026. And it’s hard to tell why.

Maybe he isn’t strong in pass protection. Maybe he isn’t holding onto the ball well enough in practice. But it’s all speculation at this point. Martin was the back of Penn State’s primary group who didn’t see the field offensively against Temple.

It’s surprising, too, considering running backs coach Savon Huggins said in August that Martin has an “unbelievable skill set.”

We’ll see how this progresses throughout the year, but it’s hard to be optimistic about his season outlook if he’s not playing when the run game seems to need him most.

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