Three Questions Penn State Will Bring to Training Camp

Yes, this is an annual refrain. Franklin has expressed his belief before that the line had turned a corner, only to watch it labor through another season. The head coach addressed that sentiment Saturday.

"Can we take a step where you guys [in the media] ask about the offensive line, I say something and then we back it up?" Franklin asked.

Penn State didn't really answer that question this spring. The Lions played short-handed on the line, which prompted Franklin to limit the number of Blue-White Game scrimmage snaps. They had 6-7 healthy linemen through spring, which meant more reps for them but also required practice adjustments to compensate.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu said the line made "positivity" its code word of spring. Fashanu clearly thrived, as he likely secured the starting spot. Caedan Wallace is back at right tackle, and Juice Scruggs made a smooth switch from guard to center.

But those guard spots will be open through training camp. Sal Wormley, a projected starter who was injured last season, returned this spring to reclaim his spot. Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, an FCS All-American last season, will enter with a chance to start as well.

But even with a solid starting lineup, the offensive line knows it has plenty of ground to cover.