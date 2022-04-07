Depth Issues Might Impact Penn State's Spring Game

Penn State's depth concerns on the offensive line this spring could affect the Blue-White Game. Head coach James Franklin brought up the possibility Wednesday after the Lions concluded their eighth practice of the spring session.

Franklin said that the team's lack of numbers on the offensive line "may impact our spring game a little bit" without going into detail. He later referenced other programs nationwide having to modify spring games because of depth issues.

Michigan State, for instance, will hold a 15-period practice featuring individual and group drills and live scrimmage periods. The Spartans have similar issues regarding spring offensive line depth. Nebraska reportedly is considering modifying its spring game as well.

Referencing an article he read, Franklin said, "There's a lot of programs across the country that are really struggling with depth and that spring games across the country have been modified because they don't have the depth to do a traditional spring game. There's no doubt the landscape of college football has changed dramatically."

Franklin has noted several times this spring that Penn State is light on numbers at offensive line. The Lions' spring roster includes 11 linemen. They lost six linemen, including three starters, following last season.

Penn State will add at least four offensive linemen to the roster this summer, including three freshmen and Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who was an FCS All-American last season.

"Our numbers are really low," Franklin said earlier in spring drills. "This happens from time to time. We had a bunch of guys that have kind of moved on so our numbers are low. We have answers for training camp [in August], but right now there’s not a whole lot of answers. Even when we do our run-on tryout, typically you can get most of the positions except for offensive line. Just not a whole lot of those human beings walking around the planet, let alone on Penn State's campus. So we’re light there."

There is good news: Sal Wormley, who missed the 2021 season with an undisclosed injury, has returned solidly this spring. Franklin said that Wormley had won a starting job in 2021 before being injured.

Penn State's Blue-White Game is scheduled for April 23 at Beaver Stadium. The Lions are scheduled to hold a scrimmage March 8.

