Penn State Football Today: Recruiting Notes and a Promising Injury Update
In today's Penn State football news update, we examine the second official visit weekend, weigh some initial odds for the 2025 season and take note of the promising video posted by a key Nittany Lions tight end.
Penn State hosts a recruiting class reunion
Penn State's second official visit weekend of recruiting season largely served as a class reunion. Most of the 17 players committed to Penn State's 2026 recruiting class were on campus this past weekend. The group included safety Matt Sieg and offensive lineman Kevin Brown, a pair of 4-star prospects who are the highest-rated players in Penn State's class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Brown, an offensive lineman from Harrisburg, was among the players posting photos from the weekend, which included some time at Beaver Stadium. The photo shoots remain a significant element of official visits.
This particular weekend was important for Penn State to get its class together on campus for a few days with each other and the staff. Penn State climbed to fourth in the 247Sports Composite's national rankings by generating nine commitments in April and May. The group included 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, who posted a collection of shots on Instagram highlighting his trip.
Penn State also hosted several uncommitted prospects, notably 4-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. from Georgia. Colton did the photo shoots as well, tagging Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and linebackers coach Dan Connor in his post on X. Colton's recruiting process is far from over, though, as he also has scheduled visits to Florida State, Ols Miss and Colorado in June.
A promising look at Andrew Rappleyea
Tight end Andrew Rappleyea's promising second season in the Nittany Lions' offense ended after just one game. Rappleyea started the season-opener at West Virginia but sustained a season-ending injury the following week.
Rappleyea recently posted a video of himself running routes and looking quick, agile and confident. His cuts are strong, and Rappleyea looks to have a good burst. All good news for the Nittany Lions.
Rappleyea's potential return adds to an offense already plush with tight ends. Freshman Luke Reynolds had a strong season stepping in for Rappleyea, while Khalil Dinkins might be the team's most underrated player. With Rappleyea (6-4, 245 pounds) healthy, Penn State's offense could lean on a group effort at tight end rather than the solo role Tyler Warren played last season.
Some Penn State 2025 betting lines are out
Penn State announced that its Sept. 27 game against Oregon will be the 2025 White Out, a positive development for the Nittany Lions after four years of sighing as FOX's Big Noon Kickoff took their best options. Perhaps because of the scheduling, Penn State is a home favorite vs. the defending Big Ten champ.
DraftKings opened Penn State as a 4-point favorite over the Ducks, who are visiting State College for the first time since 1964. Oregon was the unbeaten No. 1 seed of last year's College Football Playoff but was throttled by Ohio State 41-21 in the quarterfinals. The matchup marks Penn State's Big Ten opener after three favorable non-conference games (plus a bye week), which figures into the spread as well.
DraftKings also lists Penn State as a 45.5-point favorite over Nevada in its season-opener. But of course, the Nittany Lions are 4.5-point underdogs at Ohio State on Nov. 1. That line certainly will be susceptible to movement.
More Penn State Football
