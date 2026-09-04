Penn State Football Week 1 Injury Report: Who's in, Who's Out vs. Marshall?

Penn State had a rough time with injuries during spring practice, which led to extra snaps for many newcomers, notably Division III transfer quarterback Connor Barry. That was helpful, head coach Matt Campbell said.

Campbell sought to apply the same positive approach to August training camp, when several projected starters and contributors missed practice time, particularly later in the month.

"Everybody's going to have to be a contributor," Campbell said. "This is a long season, and the more guys we have ready to compete, the better we're going to be."

According to the Big Ten's new availability reporting process, conference teams don't have to publish player availability reports until the Big Ten seasons begins. So there won't be a Penn State availability report before Saturday's opener against Marshall.

However, Campbell has provided a glimpse of Penn State's projected depth chart over the past two weeks, including who's back at practice and who might take longer to return. With that in mind, here's a look at what we know about Penn State's injury situation ahead of the Week 1 game vs. Marshall.

Add LaVar Arrington II to the injury list

“The environment, the culture, it just seems very, very healthy, very loving, very together.”



📺 @LaVarArrington gives his thoughts on the upcoming PSU season after his observations this week.https://t.co/oAc1vQidRH — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) September 3, 2026



LaVar Arrington seemed to break news about his son, a sophomore defensive end, this week on Fox Sports Radio. Arrington said that LaVar Arrington II, "had a little setback and had to get his knee cleaned up" and will be out for the game.

Campbell has not mentioned Arrington during training camp, so it's unclear whether this is a long-term injury. During spring drills, Campbell praised Arrington for being "explosive" and "dynamic" while shifting from linebacker to defensive end. Arrington burned his redshirt playing special teams last season, and Penn State had looked for him to carve a larger role this season.

Jeremiah Cooper is probable

Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jeremiah Cooper (4) hits Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Cooper, who started 2+ years at safety and cornerback at Iowa State, is one of the most important defensive transfers Campbell signed. He also missed spring drills recovering from his 2025 ACL injury and worked slowly back into camp.

Campbell this week listed Cooper as "probable" for the opener, a hugely positive sign that he's close to returning. Even if he doesn't start or play a lot of snaps, Campbell needs to be part of Penn State's defense early. He brings eight career interceptions to the Nittany Lions' secondary and experience at multiple positions.

"He's had a really good week and a half of practice," Campbell said. " Slow and right has got to be the answer to that."

Expected to play

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (4) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some of Penn State's top offensive players were in and out of training camp but should be ready for the opener. Among them are receiver Brett Eskildsen and running back Carson Hansen, both part of the projected starting lineup.

Eskildsen and Hansen were two of the key skill-position players who followed Campbell from Iowa State. In particular, Eskildsen had an exciting start to camp, when he began showcasing his elite speed in practice.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea missed some time but should be available Saturday as offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser begins deploying his two- and potentially three-tight end formations.

Waiting to return

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Gabe Burkle arrives in Holuba Hall for football media day. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State has a pretty big list of players who likely would be listed as questionable doubtful on an official availability report. Chief among them are tight ends Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander, defensive tackle Armstrong Nnodim, cornerback Jahmir Joseph and linebacker Alex Tatsch.

Burke and Tatsch continue to work back from late-2025 injuries, and Campbell is in no rush to rush them. However, Burkle and Alexander's potential absences disrupt a tight ends room that counted depth among its strengths. Watch for returning Nittany Lion Finn Furmanek, a former walk-on who was placed on scholarshi, to get some playing time Saturday.

The others missed time during camp but returned to practice to varying degrees recently. Among them, Nnodim is definitely a player to watch Saturday. The Oklahoma State tackle positioned himself for a breakout season during spring drills and summer workouts. He's still on that track, though the time he missed in camp could pause his debut.

If Joseph is unavailable, freshman cornerback Josiah Jayas will get time in the rotation. Zayas took advantage of his extra snaps during camp, and Campbell said on his radio show that the first-year player is pushing to start.

Penn State hosts Marshall at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. FS1 will televise. There are plenty of storylines to follow in the season opener beyond injuries, including how Campbell brings together his new roster for Week 1.

As Penn State enters its 140th football season, Matt Campbell explains why he has made the program's history a centerpiece of his first season as head coach.

🎥Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/DUUJxJHCuN — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 2, 2026

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