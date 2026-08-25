Penn State Football Injury Updates: Who's Back and What it Means

Penn State football coach Matt Campbell has been as deliberate as possible about training camp, which concludes this week with the Victory Day tradition Campbell imported from Iowa State. Still, the Nittany Lions have conducted camp through a series of moving parts, notably player injuries and availability.

Though Campbell has said that no injuries rise to a long-term designation, players continue to shuttle in and out of practice, either nursing issues or simply for maintenance reasons. But several key players have returned to the practice field recently, sending a series of good signs as Penn State prepares for its 2026 opener Sept. 5.

Here's a Penn State roster update, highlighting some of the key players working their way back onto the practice field.

Penn State offensive injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during spring practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Carson Hansen, who was sidelined for the first Penn State scimmage in mid-August. Hansen is the headliner of Penn State's transformed backfield and was durable during his 950-yard season at Iowa State in 2025.

Penn State wants him in the starter's role to begin the season, as he's a trustworthy back who's familiar with the offense and averaged 5.1 yards per carry for the Cyclones last year.

"I think Carson had an elite start to camp," Campbell told reporters after practice Tuesday in State College. "He was back in practice today, so I think that part's really exciting for us."

Receiver Brett Eskilden, who also missed the first scrimmage had been working on the sideline recently, returned to practice Tuesday to continue what Campbell called a very productive start to camp. Eskilden might be the most exciting receiver to watch in Penn State's offense; he's the fastest and has the most potential to outrun defensive backs for big plays.

Tight end Andrew Rappleyea, who missesd spring drills, is a player to watch as the season approaches. He also has been limited at times during camp but when active has been "really impressive," Campbell said. Penn State really wants Rappleyea to bookend its 12-personnel packages with former Iowa State tight end Ben Brahmer.

Fellow tight end Gabe Burkle continues to work his way back from a November 2025 ACL tear that could extend his timeline to return. Cooper Alexander, another tight end, also has missed time in camp, leading to some challenges at what Campbell considers his deepest offensive position.

Senior right tackle Anthony Donkoh, the offensive line's most veteran player, appears to be getting up to speed. Campbell said that Donkoh, a two-year starter at guard and tackle, has produced "quality reps" during camp and is re-estabilishing himself as the anchor to a line with lingering questions.

Penn State defensive injury updates

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Daryus Dixson (5) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver T.J. Moore (1) durng the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's secondary has been missing some key players at times, notably cornerbacks Daryus Dixson and Zion Tracy and safety Jeremiah Cooper. Campbell had positive updates regarding all three.

Dixson, a sophomore who should start at cornerback opposite Audavion Collins, returned to practice Tuesday after missing an undisclosed amount of time. Campbell said that Dixson also got some reps in this past Saturday's scrimmage and had two strong back-to-back sessions. Tha'ts critical, since Dixson and Collins are the top two cornerbacks on the roster.

Tracy, Penn State's projected starting nickel cornerback, is working through what Campbell called a "hand deal" but also got back onto the practice field. Tracy is one of Penn State's key defensive players who coordinator D'Anton Lynn will move around the secondary.

At safety, Cooper took team reps Tuesday for the first time, according to Campbell, after getting individual reps last week. That's a significant development for the Nittany Lions, as Cooper was one of the team highest-rated transfers from Iowa State. Cooper, a two-time all-Big 12 safety, is returning from a 2025 ACL tear that ended his season after four games.

Another newcomer who hasn't practiced much is defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi, a junior transfer from Utah who missed spring drills. Campbell said that Vakalahi was "back on the field a little bit today" at a position that Penn State has plenty of newcomers.

The Nittany Lions wind down training camp this week before beginning preparation for their Sept. 5 season-opener against Marshall at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell jogs at the start of a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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