Does Penn State Actually Have a Receiver on the College Football 'Freaks List'?

Penn State has played an annual starring role on Bruce Feldman's College Football "Freaks List." Saquon Barkley was ranked No. 1 in 2017, defensive end Odafe Oweh twice made the top 10 and Zane Durant and Nicholas Singleton were three-time honorees.

But until this year, the Nittany Lions had never had a wide receiver make Feldman's list of the game's best athletes, which dates to 2005. Meet Brett Eskildsen, the former Iowa State receiver who lands highly on Feldman's 101-player "Freaks List" for 2026.

Eskilden is one of three Nittany Lions on the list, which includes a returnee and two players making their debuts. Two of those players also went head-to-head last week for the most talked-about play of Penn State training camp so far.

Here's a look at Penn State's honorees on the 2026 College Football Freaks List.

No. 25: Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) talks with safety Marcus Neal Jr. during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rojas moves up five spots on the list after being ranked No. 30 in 2025. Significantly, Rojas improved after sustaining a torn ACL last October that prematurely ended a potential All-America season.

Rojas has said that he feels like a brand new linebacker this season, attributing that to a strenuous rehab program and strong relationship with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn that have him in a much better place.

According to Feldman, Rojas measured a top speed of 22 mph this offseason (nearly what he ran before the injury) and recorded a 36-inch vertical jump. Rojas believes that he and Penn State will return "better than people expect," and he's personally proving that already.

No. 35: Receiver Brett Eskildsen

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Brett Eskildsen participates at football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Eskildsen introduced himself in State College last winter by saying he's fast. Asked how fast, Eskildsen responded, "fast, fast."

The former Iowa State receiver is among the two fastest players on Penn State's roster, with another member of the Freaks List. Head coach Matt Campbell said that Eskildsen has been measured at 23.5 mph, and Feldman reported a GPS time of 23.1 mph.

In addition, recorded a 40-inch vertical (he's 6-1) and and 11-foot broad jump. Imagine Eskildsen combining those three skills into Penn State's passing game. He showed signs of that in Penn State's second practice of fall camp, making a one-handed leaping catch over cornerback Audavion Collins.

"He has strong hands and has the ability to accelerate down the field vertically," Campbell said of Eskildsen. "He can do a lot of different things and can be a great special teams player, as well."

It's notable that, for as many players Penn State teams had on the Freaks List, Eskildsen is the first wide receiver. No wonder Campbell is so intrigued by the position group.

No. 91: Cornerback Audavion Collins

Penn State NIttany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins arrives for football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks coach Terry Smith did an exceptional job bringing back players at his position after the coaching change. Chief among them is Collins, a redshirt senior who started all 13 games for the Nittany Lions last year and will be a secondary centerpiece this season.

Collins (known as "AC") and Eskildsen are the team's two fastest players; Campbell said Collins hit 23.5 mph on the GPS this offseason. The cornerback also has a 38-inch vertical jump and has benched 305 pounds.

Collins was in man-to-man for Eskildsen's one-handed catch at practice, and quarterback Rocco Becht called it "tight coverage." Those two will be fun to watch in camp before the Nittany Lions host Marshall on Sept. 5 for their season opener. And of course, Smith defended Collins in the fastest-player debate.

"I don't know what these guys are on the clock, but if they race, nobody's faster than AC," Smith said. "He's the ultimate competitor. He's as fast as what's running against him. AC has that different gear. It's uniquely different."

A few Penn State-related "Freaks List" notes. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula, now at Virginia, makes the list at No. 90. And though Iowa State, Campbell's former team, doesn't have any players on the list, keep an eye on Wisconsin running back Abu Sama at No. 53.

Sama played for the Cyclones last season, when he rushed for 732 yards on 140 carries. Campbell will coach against Sama when the Nittany Lions host Wisconsin on Sept. 26.

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