Penn State Is a Huge Favorite Vs. UCLA But Still Brings Key Goals to the Game
No. 7 Penn State travels to California to face UCLA in a get-right game Saturday. Coming off a draining 30-24 loss to No. 2 Oregon in the White Out, Penn State is in dire need of a well-rounded performance vs. the Bruins at the Rose Bowl. The odds point toward the Nittany Lions, as they’re 24.5-point favorites.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, who’s retiring after the 2025 season, are on the broadcast. Here are the keys for Penn State to start clicking and get a win over the reeling Bruins.
How to watch, stream the Penn State-UCLA game
It’s time for the offensive line to show up
It’s no secret the offensive line has struggled through four games. In their loss to the Ducks, the Nittany Lions totaled 276 yards of offense, 21 fewer than they had on the ground alone in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. And that’s largely due to the offensive line’s inconsistencies.
Running backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for just 3.26 yards per carry against Oregon as the line continuously failed to create running lanes. Moreover, the Ducks made five tackles for loss and consistently breached the line of scrimmage.
And that doesn’t even mention Penn State’s pass protection, which once was again a hardship. Oregon sacked quarterback Drew Allar twice and pressured him often. That must change against UCLA.
The Bruins have surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the country (232.8) and sit at the bottom in the Big Ten in sacks (4) and tackles for loss (12). UCLA’s defensive line hasn’t been able to stop the run nor pressure the quarterback. It’s the right combination for Penn State’s offensive line to gain its footing and show signs of improvement.
Make Drew Allar’s life easier
A hot topic on Penn State social media has been the discussion about whether Allar fits offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki’s system. FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt asked the question this week as well. It’s a conversation that needs to be had. But whether or not Allar meshes with his coordinator’s scheme, Kotelnicki has made life more difficult for the quarterback.
Just look at the loss to Oregon. Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein schemed plays to get the ball out of quarterback Dante Moore’s hands quickly — Moore had only 112 yards on 15 completions in the first half — while Kotelnicki had Allar sit back in a pocket that was constantly collapsing behind long-developing routes.
Calling for quick passes not only will help Allar get in a rhythm early but also will help the Nittany Lions' inconsistencies on first down. Kotelnicki attempted eight first-down runs against Oregon, which averaged 3.6 yards each and constantly put Allar and Penn State into obvious passing downs. When the Nittany Lions threw on first down, Allar completed 64.3 percent of his passes and averaged 6.2 yards per play. It’s time for Kotelnicki to make Allar’s life easier.
Get receiver Trebor Peña more involved in the passing game
Peña led the ACC in receptions (84) in 2024 while at Syracuse. He was one of the most productive wideouts in the country and a threat anytime he touched the ball. And even though he leads Penn State with 15 receptions, Pena is averaging just 3.75 per game in 2025 and was used more in the ground against Oregon.
It’s like Kotelnicki forgot Penn State that he acquired a wide receiver with such a diverse route tree. Peña can work all three levels of the field effectively. But outside of Pena’s seven-catch game against Nevada in the season opener, Kotelnicki hasn’t schemed up much for the sixth-year wideout.
If the offense is going to get out of its hole, Peña could be the sparkplug. Kotelnicki just has to get him involved.
