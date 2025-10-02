How Penn State Is Pivoting After a Bitter Loss to Oregon
STATE COLLEGE | Despite the frustration from Penn State football fans, which coach James Franklin has acknowledged, the team’s messaging remains the same. Next to the offensive practice field outside Holuba Hall, a new digital sign displayed the team's familiar “1-0” messaging Wednesday.
Crowd noise still pumped from the speakers as the team worked through its first October practice. Penn State enters a new month of the season to play its first road game, as the Nittany Lions will visit winless UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
“A good time to get out of town, for sure,” Franklin said after practice Wednesday when asked if this was the right time for a road game. “These are important trips for us, and we’ve got to handle it well. You look at these West Coast trips or East Coast trips in the conference, some schools have really struggled with that.”
The Nittany Lions' perspective
When players spoke with reporters after practice, they discussed the loss and the road trip matter-of-factly. Several players were asked about the strength of the team’s connection and whether losing impacted it. They answered as if moving on won't be difficult.
“I think that we’re already as close as we can possibly be as a team and as a family,” kicker Ryan Barker said. “A loss doesn’t really do anything to us besides motivate us and make us hungry for the next game.”
But against UCLA, Penn State will be without starting linebacker Tony Rojas, who Penn State coach James Franklin confirmed is out with a long-term injury. Rojas was tied for the team lead with 4.5 sacks and was playing as well as any Penn State player. Franklin noted that freshmen Alex Tatsch and Cam Smith could earn more playing time in Rojas’ absence.
“Obviously, he’s personally disappointed, and there’s disappointment with the team as well, and guys will rally around them and support them like we’ve done in the past,” Franklin said of Rojas. “Obviously, the hardest part is the initial shock of it, initial news of it, but the next guy is going to have to step up.”
Penn State moves forward
Penn State’s double-overtime loss to Oregon brought back difficult memories of losses last season to Oregon in the Big Ten Championship Game and to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. However, this one was different. It didn’t cost the Nittany Lions a championship or end their season, and players believe it could infuse the program with urgency.
“I can speak for us as a defense. I feel like it kind of made us closer,” defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam said. “We all have goals in mind. We know what we have to do to get to those goals. Everybody’s been hungry and everybody wants to get back out there and make a difference on the field.”
Saturday’s atmosphere at the Rose Bowl won’t come close to matching last week’s White Out, as UCLA is 0-4 and has fired head coach DeShaun Foster. But Penn State players also agreed that they seek to treat every opponent and environment the same. Any inclination that they would do otherwise was seemingly laughed off.
“As far as energy-wise, I feel like, you go to the White Out and you come out you’re gonna be turnt,” defensive end Zuriah Fisher said. “[At the Rose Bowl] you’re gonna be turnt because we’re still playing football. … But we gotta bring our own juice.”
Receiver Trebor Pena noted how Penn State’s captains helped spread positive energy around the locker room after that loss to get everyone “back on track.”
“You have to be in the right spot to get the season back how you want it,” he said. “We just got to focus and get this week done.”
Penn State visits UCLA on Saturday at the Rose Bowl for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS.