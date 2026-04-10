Penn State Lands on Top-5 List For One of the Nation's Best Running Backs

Having recently jumpstarted its 2027 recruiting class, Penn State could deliver a huge boost with a commitment from one of the nation's top-ranked running backs.

Tre' Segarra, a 4-star running back from South Carolina, listed Penn State among his final five schools following a recent visit to State College. Segarra also named Indiana, the defending national champion, South Carolina, Tennessee and Stanford among his finalists.

Segarra is the nation's fifth-ranked running back, according to 247Sports, and a top-125 player overall. Rivals also lists Segarra as its No. 5 running back after he rushed for 1,460 yards, averaging 8.4 per carry, during his junior season at Byrnes High in Duncan, South Carolina.

NEWS: Four-Star RB Tre Segarra is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 210 RB from Duncan, SC is ranked as a Top 5 RB in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)⁰⁰Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/ARblFACvQf pic.twitter.com/DbJtMALfsx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

Segarra's offer list is impressive. In addition to his five finalists, Segarra has received offers from Alabama, Texas, Notre Dame, Miami and Michigan, among many others. They're all intrigued with the 5-11, 200-pound back who has rushed for more than 2,800 career yards in three seasons with 29 touchdowns and a 7.3 yards-per-carry average.

The Rivals Prediction Machine currently lists South Carolina and Tennessee as the top two favorites for Segarra, who intends to enroll in January. He's also an exceptional soccer player who is participating in the sport for his final season.

How Segarra fits into Penn State's recruiting strategy

Byrnes Rebels running back Tre Segarra (3) drops the ball after scoring a touchdown against the Dorman Cavaliers at Byrnes High School in Duncan, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State needs at least one running back in its 2027 class and likely will look for more. The Nittany Lions have five backs on their roster, including senior transfer Carson Hansen from Iowa State.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell and running backs coach Savon Huggins have made Segarra a positional priority of their 2027 class. In fact, Huggins has been recruiting Segarra for several years, offering him a scholarship in 2024 when he coached at Boston College.

The Nittany Lions lost out on reconnecting with Kemon Spell, the Pennsylvania back who is ranked No. 1 nationally. Spell initially committed to Penn State as part of what once was the nation's top-ranked 2027 class. However, after James Franklin was fired last October, the class dissolved, and Spell recently committed to Georgia.

Segarra would represent a significant player in Penn State's 2027 class, which currently has five commits and ranks 30th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. Campbell recently jumpstarted the class after spending his first two months at Penn State building a coaching staff, roster and 2026 recruiting class.

Campbell described his recruiting process as deliberate and relationshiip-based, though he certainly will deploy the resource advantages he has at Penn State. He's also emphasizing development to prospects and their parents.

"Nobody will be better at developing our student-athletes and our high school football players than us," Campbell said. "We've proven that every step of the way. I think you can ask [former Iowa State players] Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, David Montgomery, Will McDonald IV. The flash, the stars, that's cool on Signing Day, but winning football games on Saturday is what we're going to be about. That's development. We're going to have to be better than anybody in college football.

"The financial aspect I think is certainly unique. One of the great things that we have here is the sacrifice that [Athletic Director] Pat [Kraft} and his team have made to be competitive at the highest level to give yourself a chance to build the best team. I think sometimes in college football we can get lost on the financial piece of it. Do I think it's important? Absolutely. But I think the reality is that cannot be priority No. 1. I want young men that want to be here at Penn State and want to win championships at Penn State. It has to start there."

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