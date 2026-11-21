STATE COLLEGE | Penn State's offense had a tough first quarter Saturday against Rutgers, losing three players to injuries, failing to score from the 1-yard line and turning over the ball in the final two minutes.

Penn State clung to a 16-10 halftime lead after a withering second quarter in which the Scarlet Knights scored a pair of touchdowns, capitalizing on quarterback Rocco Becht's first turnover since the Michigan game. This the first game in which Rutgers has scored 10 points at Beaver Stadium since joining the Big Ten.

Starting receiver Brett Eskildsen and running back James Peoples both went to the locker room on separate plays and did not return. Center Brock Riker then was helped off the field after Becht's fumble.

Eskildsen was hurt on the first play of Penn State's second series on a deep shot from quarterback Rocco Becht. Eskildsen initally made the catch but landed hard on his back, banging his head off the turf. He was helped off the field and into the sideline tent before leaving for the locker room.

Later in the first quarter, running back James Peoples got a leg twisted with a Rutgers defender on a 15-yard gain and stayed on the ground, clutching his lower left leg. Peoples was helped to the sideline before being taken to the locker room via cart.

The injuries disoriented Penn State's offense briefly. The Nittany Lions already were missing starting back Carson Hansen, who was injured last week against Minnesota. In addition, receiver Koby Howard is out for the eighth straight Big Ten game.

Safety Zion Tracy, who was not listed on the availability report, did not play in the first half. Tracy was in uniform but without a helmet on the sideline.

First-half impressions from Beaver Stadium

56 yards to the HOUSE!!!



LIVE on @FS1



pic.twitter.com/7qnS0kDiGW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) November 21, 2026

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Penn State lost control of the second half, when the Scarlet Knights scored 10 points to take a six-point deficit into halftime. Penn State's offense played a strange first half, mixing short-yardage failures and a key turnover with two gem plays.

A 56-yard, first-quarter touchdown run run by Wallace was one of the team's best-executed run plays this season. Wallace followed guard Trevor Buhr, who pulled to from the left side to clear a wide gap. Wallace had nothing but space to the end zone.

In the second quarter, Becht eyed receiver Chase Sowell in single coverage on third down, throwing a lovely ball to the short corner of the end zone. Sowell showed tremendous body control, planting a foot to make his fifth touchdown catch of the season.

WHAT A CATCH!



Chase Sowell catches it for the TD and @PennStateFball extends their lead! pic.twitter.com/J90q4JfxIU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 21, 2026

Outside of that, and a few decent runs from Peoples before he got hurt, Penn State's run game was ineffective. The Nittany Lions went three-and-out to start the game, and Rutgers stuffed them twice in the red zone, including Becht on a fourth-and-goal sneak, and Wallace on a fourth-and-1 play in the second.

After Becht's sneak was negated, Penn State's defense responded with points. Nickelback Josiah Zayas exploded into the end zone on a run blitz, shutting down back Clay Thevenin for a safety. Penn State's defense also sacked Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace on a fourth-down attempt after the team's first first down of the half.

Penn State coach Matt Campbell looked out of sorts in the first half as well. He was hot after Becht's goal-line sneak was ruled short, yelling at nearly everyone on the sideline. Campbell also seemed uncertain about the spot on Wallace's fourth-down run. He spent several minutes watching an iPad but sending his defense on the field.

The Nittany Lions' offense clearly misses Hansen, particularly in short-yardage situations. Rutgers kept Wallace out of the end zone twice on their goal-line stand and also curbed him up the middle on that fourth down. Hanses likely would have been on the field in both situations.

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