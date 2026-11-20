Year 1 of the Matt Campbell era at Penn State is almost complete. The Nittany Lions are set to host Rutgers for their final home game of the season at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State has dominated the all-time series against the Scarlet Knights, holding a 33-2 record with 18 consecutive wins. Campbell’s team is a 26.5-point favorite to make that 19, according to DraftKings.

But could anything happen? Here are three reasons Campbell will continue Penn State’s win streak over Rutgers, and three reasons why the Scarlet Knights could pull off an epic upset.

3 Reasons Penn State will beat Rutgers

Penn State is rolling since the bye week

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) are on a three-game win streak since their bye week and have completely flipped the script this season after a four-game slide to open Big Ten play.

Campbell is building momentum to close out his first season at Penn State, which solved several problems over the bye week. The run game, which was lackluster at the start of conference action, is now clicking, averaging 5.2 yards per carry in the past three games.

A home game against Rutgers (2-8, 1-6 Big Ten) is an advantageous opportunity for Campbell to continue this win streak. And the points spread is the largest in Penn State’s favor during Big Ten play.

Rocco Becht is protecting the football

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht looks to throw a pass against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Rocco Becht was one of the reasons for Penn State’s skid. He made three costly turnovers against Michigan, which led to all of the Wolverines’ points during a 21-18 loss, and committed two in the loss at Northwestern.

But that hasn’t been the case during Penn State’s win streak. Becht has completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 499 yards and six touchdowns with no turnovers since the bye week. Becht explained why he hasn’t turned over the ball recently.

“It's just playing the play, not overcomplicating things,” Becht said. “There’s times in the first couple games where we’re trying to force something, we're trying to make something happen, we're trying to make the big play happen, instead of just letting it happen and letting it come to us. I think that's what we've been doing the past three games.”

If Becht keeps taking what defenses give him, there shouldn’t be many momentum-changing plays in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

It’s Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht and Penn State’s offense will have a friendly matchup this weekend. Rutgers’ defense is allowing 32.3 points per game, the most in the Big Ten. Only one Big Ten team has scored fewer than 30 points against the Scarlet Knights, which was Michigan in a 28-21 win.

Rutgers isn’t better on offense, either. The Scarlet Knights average 23.2 points per game, 16th in the Big Ten. Penn State fans remember receiver KJ Duff, who caught five passes for 127 yards and a touchdown last year in Piscataway. But he’s out with a season-ending injury.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It’s been a tough year for the Scarlet Knights, whose only Big Ten victory this season was a 37-30 win over Maryland, which prompted the Terps to fire head coach Mike Locksley. An upset seems unlikely given the results so far in 2026.

3 Reasons Penn State could lose to Rutgers

A key injury impacts the offense

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The status of running back Carson Hansen is in question heading into the weekend. He’s listed as questionable to play after getting hurt right before halftime of the Minnesota win.

Hansen is a key player for Penn State who was crucial in the Nittany Lions’ efforts to revive the run game this season. He had 12 carries for 126 yards and one touchdown in just one half against Minnesota.

Hansen has rushed for 341 yards since the bye week. Penn State would still have a reliable option in the run game even if Hansen is inactive — running back Cam Wallace has 273 rushing yards since the bye week. But Hansen’s potential absence could spell trouble, especially if Wallace can’t keep up his production.

Penn State's third-quarter issues get worse

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts to a first down against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has had third-quarter issues lately. Minnesota scored two third-quarter touchdowns last week, and Washington began its near comeback with 11 third-quarter points despite a 28-25 loss.

Perhaps Rutgers could worsen the trend. The Scarlet Knights have outscored opponents 63-57 in the third quarter this season, the only quarter in which they’re outscoring opponents.

Penn State has been outscored 56-16 during third quarters in Big Ten play this season. If Rutgers can take advantage of this, that will be its best chance at finding a win.

Run defense slips up against Antwan Raymond

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) runs the ball against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond has rushed for 810 yards this season, which is the second in the Big Ten. He’s averaging five yards per carry and has scored six touchdowns as well.

If Rutgers manages to establish a rushing attack with Raymond, it could result in the Scarlet Knights having longer drives than what Minnesota had against Penn State. The Golden Gophers had four three-and-outs last week while only rushing for 41 yards.

Penn State’s run defense has been stout since the bye week, allowing just 208 rushing yards across three games. But Raymond was a challenge last year, when he had 251 all-purpose yards against Penn State, and will present another Saturday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.