Penn State Makes Major Hire Official, Bids Farewell to OC Andy Kotelnicki

Opening day of the 2026 transfer portal brought a deluge of decisions, with more than 30 Penn State football player in the portal as of 3 p.m. Friday. However, Penn State also has some coaching moves left to make.

One became official Friday, while two assistants, including a very popular coach, moved on as well. Let's catch up with Matt Campbell's coaching staff, which already is busy scouting players for the Nittany Lions' 2026 roster.

D'Anton Lynn to Penn State becomes official

Penn State officially announced its new defensive coordinator with a clever nod to his past. D'Anton Lynn was a three-year All-Big Ten cornerback for the Nittany Lions and had his own sign at Beaver Stadium.

Lynn, who was USC's defensive coordinator the past two years, is Campbell's first major outside hire to his staff. He brought five assistants (including offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser) from Iowa State and hired defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe from UCLA.

Lynn represents a major hire for Campbell, who put his new collection of resources to use. Lynn had a significant buyout at USC, which Penn State did not allow to rattle it off target. Former Penn State coach James Franklin tried to hire Lynn last year without success. This time, Campbell made it happen.

According to Penn State, Lynn ranked fifth among FBS coordinators over the past three seasons in yards per completions allowed (10.48) and red-zone touchdown rate (25 percent). His defenses also ranked eighth in fewest fourth-quarter points allowed (4.74 per game) and 10th in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed per year (12).

Lynn brings nine years of NFL coaching experience to Penn State and is a future head coach, either in college or the NFL. As USC head coach Lincoln Riley said, “I think he certainly has the capability to [be a head coach]."

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki returns to Kansas

Penn State offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki during a practice session outside Holuba Hall. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After two uneven seasons at Penn State, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is headed back to Kansas. The Jayhawks on Friday named Kotelnicki as their new associate head coach. He will not serve as offensive coordinator.

"We are excited to welcome Andy and his family back to Lawrence," Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said in a statement. "Andy is familiar with our staff and culture, has run successful

offenses for nearly two decades, and his experience over the past two seasons at Penn State will add to our program in a variety of ways. Having worked with Andy for 11 years, I'm looking forward to him rejoining this current staff as associate head coach."

Kotelnicki worked with Leipold for 11 years at Kansas, Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater before Franklin hired him in 2024. Kotelnicki had a strong first season, helping Tyler Warren become a consensus All-American, win the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end and finish seventh in the 2024 Heisman Trophy balloting.

But after leading the nation in explosive plays of 10+ yards in 2024, Penn State ranked 89th this season. In late October, Kotelnicki was asked what happened on a conference call with local beat reporters.

"I don't know, you know what I mean?" Kotelnicki said. "That answer could be so, so long and into stuff, but the reality is, it hasn't gone like we're hoping. And what do you do? You go to the next play, you go to the next game, you go to the next moment and opportunity.

"But I don't really have a good explanation for where it is or what it was. I'm more focused on what it's got to be by next week. So there really is not a lot to say. You can point out stats, you can talk about this or that, and those are all accurate. So you've got to just go out there and work on getting better."

“What happened?” Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki was asked about his offense this season. His summary:



🎥 Penn State Athletics pic.twitter.com/6DBkK8gYHY — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 22, 2025

Anthony Poindexter headed to Tennessee

Source: Tennessee has hired Anthony Poindexter as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Poindexter was with Tennessee DC Jim Knowles at PSU and spent 5 seasons there, following stops at UConn and Virginia, where he was an All-American DB. Also won a Super Bowl w/ Ravens. pic.twitter.com/9dFEowukWz — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2026

Anthony Poindexter, Penn State's popular safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, is leaving after five seasons. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Poindexter will join Jim Knowles at Tennessee.

Poindexter replaced Knowles for the Pinstripe Bowl, overseeing a defense that, despite playing without four starters, held Clemson to 236 yards and 10 points in a 22-10 victory.

"Coach Poindexter did an amazing job getting these guys ready," Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith said after the game. "He limited the pass game, completely shut down the run game. He's a great leader. He's a great leader of men. He's a great human being. He's one of the locker room favorites, when you look at staff, players, anyone unanimously in the building is going to vote for Coach Poindexter as that guy."

What's next for Penn State's staff?

Matt Campbell poses for a photo after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference a Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Campbell still has a few position coaches to hire, namely for the linebackers and running backs. He is expected to retain Penn State linebackers coach Dan Connor to the staff. Former running backs coach Stan Drayton is headed to South Carolina.

Here's what Campbell's coaching staff looks like so far:

Terry Smith: Assistant head coach (position TBA)

Taylor Mouser: Offensive coordinator/tight ends

D'Anton Lynn: Defensive coordinator

Justin Lustig: Special teams coordinator

Deon Broomfield: Secondary

Ryan Clanton: Offensive line

Ikaika Melloe: Defensive line/run-game coordinator

Noah Pauley: Wide receivers

Jake Waters: Quarterbacks

