The Penn State Week in Review

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers apologized for using the word "noose" with a player, and the Big Ten made a significant announcement regarding the fall sports calendar.

Miss any Penn State news this week? Then check out the links here.

Former basketball player Rasir Bolton said that he transferred from Penn State in part because coach Pat Chambers used the word "noose" with him during a workout conversation. Chambers apologized, and athletic director Sandy Barbour said that education will be "imperative" to Chambers' future success.

The Big Ten announced that it will stage only conference games this fall. Barbour called the decision "the best path forward" for having a fall sports season.

What does the Big Ten's decision mean? We tried to answer a few of the lingering questions.

Stanford announced that it plans to cut 11 varsity sports from its athletic department. But Penn State is unlikely to follow the same budget path, though a canceled football season could adjust those plans.

Beyond the Big Ten's decision, Penn State already was hearing from other schools about canceling games in Olympic sports.

As the prospect of a college football season seems to dwindle, Penn State players said they're willing to "make some sacrifices" to play.

Calvin Booth, one of the top basketball players in Penn State history, became the general manager of the Denver Nuggets.

Penn State had four players named to the Big Ten Network's all-decade team. But we had a question: Should BTN have found a place for former Penn State coach Bill O'Brien?

Athletic director Sandy Barbour wants Penn State athletes to "find their voices" about social issues but has conditions for them to consider.

