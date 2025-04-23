Penn State NFL Draft Preview: 7 Draft Predictions for the Nittany Lions
Penn State's 2025 NFL Draft class is a bit of 'tweener, one top-heavy with potential top-10 picks but potentially light on total numbers. This might be the leanest Penn State draft class since 2000, with as few as five Nittany Lions projected in the field.
But with 11 declared players in the draft, Penn State could surprise somewhere. What to make of Penn State's 2025 draft prospects? Our picks for the weekend, beginning with Thursday night's first round from Green Bay.
Abdul Carter will be a New York Giant
Many draft analysts call Carter, Penn State's All-American defensive end, the best player in the draft. ESPN says so, and Carter would agree. So the don't-overthink-it crowd rightly projects Carter at No. 3 overall to the New York Giants, who go best-available with their pick.
Of course, NFL franchises are trying to engineer draft change by leaking trade talks, which could happen. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the Giants as part of a trade? Sure, why not? Ultimately, though, we see Carter to the Giants as Penn State's highest-drafted defensive player since Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington went 1-2 overall in the 2000 draft.
Tyler Warren joins Carter in the top-10
Penn State coach James Franklin has added a chapter about Warren to his coaching memoir. He calls it, "Why you come back for a fourth season." The tight end was a projected third- or fourth-round pick after his junior year. He returned to Penn State, found magic with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting.
As Franklin noted on the Penn State Coaches Show, Warren's decision to return earned him about $20 million in rookie-contract value. It also gave Penn State an offensive centerpiece. "Win, win," Franklin said. Sure was. Warren now is mocked anywhere from 7-14 in the first round. Let's split the difference and send him to Chicago at No. 10 overall.
KJ Winston proves he made the right decision
The Penn State safety could have followed the Warren route and returned for his fourth season. Winston has started just one full college season, played in just five quarters for the Nittany Lions in 2024 and spent the past six months rehabbing post-knee surgery.
Instead, Winston chose to have the procedure and pursue an NFL career. He got ahead of his rehab, returning to run a 4.5 40 time at Penn State's Pro Day in March. Winston would have been a first-rounder with a healthy junior year but still has the size (6-1, 213 pounds), run-defense chops and coverage skills to merit second-round consideration. He goes to the Philadelphia Eagles with the last pick of the second round at No. 64 overall.
Jaylen Reed is Penn State's second safety drafted
The Nittany Lions lean defense in this draft. Reed, who took charge of the secondary in Winston's absence, might be a more well-rounded player than Winston. He played multiple roles in former coordinator Tom Allen's defense, from classic two-high looks to the occasional slot coverge. He also makes plays all over the field: Reed led Penn State's defense in tackles (98), had 6.5 TFLs and tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, Reed is "a blur working downhill, especially as a blitzer, and doesn't have a passive bone in his body." The Cincinnati Bengals and new defensive coordinator Al Golden could use a player like Reed, who goes to Cincinnati in the fourth round at No. 119 overall.
Kobe King gets into Round 5
King is a classic middle linebacker. He made 97 tackles last season, just one behind Reed for the team lead, and erased all kinds of problems inside. King also got into backfields, making 8.5 tackles for loss. He's chisled and durable, key traits for NFL longevity.
The issue is, how do NFL teams value an early down linebacker? King rarely left the field in Penn State's 4-2-5 defense. He might not be a three-down linebacker in the NFL, though, and needs to find the right fit. That could be with the Baltimore Ravens or Philadelphia Eagles, who have late picks in the fifth round. The Eagles value King, drafting him in the fifth at No. 168 overall.
Jalen Kimber rounds out the draft class in Round 6
Kimber's NFL Scouting Combine non-invite was surprising. He played a polished season at cornerback for the Nittany Lions and has a pedigree of three Power 4 programs (Penn State, Florida, Georiga) on his resume. Early career injuries seem behind him. Kimber is an underrated prospect in this draft class.
Kimber responded to the combine snub by running a 4.39 40 at Penn State's Pro Day, which drew attention from scouts. The Washington Commanders select Kimber in the sixth round with the 205th overall pick.
Five Nittany Lions sign as undrafted free agents
As many as three defensive linemen could sneak into the seventh round, which would underline just how deep Penn State's defensive front was last season and prompt position coach Deion Barnes to request a raise. It's more likely, though, that tackles Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard and end Amin Vanover sign as undrafted free agents.
Likewise three-year starting offensive lineman Sal Wormley and receiver Julian Fleming, who labored to a time of 4.68 in the 40 at Pro Day.