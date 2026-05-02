What to Watch From Penn State's NFL Rookies as Minicamps Begin

Seventeen former Penn State football players begin their NFL careers in May, when most teams host rookie minicamps or OTAs. That includes eight draft picks and two undrafed Nittany Lions who earned minicamp invitations with hopes of continuing their NFL careers.

The NFL Draft celebrations are over. Now it's time for the Nittany Lions to get to work. Here's where they stand.

Clifford, Nwosu earn a chance

After seven Nittany Lions signed free-agent deals, two more former Penn State players earned invites to rookie minicamps. Receiver Liam Clifford will participate in Indianapolis Colts minicamp May 8-9, and punter Gabe Nwosu gets his shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers on the same dates.

Clifford spent five seasons at Penn State, playing two seasons with his brother Sean, the quarterback who now plays for their hometown Cincinnati Bengals. Liam Clifford played in 52 games at Penn State, making 42 catches, including one for a touchdown in 2024.

Clifford does bring some versatility to Indianapolis. He scored on a blocked punt against UCLA last October and became Penn State's emergency backup quarterback following Drew Allar's midseason injury.

Nwosu was Penn State's kickoff specialist for two seasons before adding the punter's role last year. He averaged 46 yards per attempt with a long of 68 and 11 punts of 50+ yards. With a big body (6-6, 292) and a power leg, Nwosu might turn heads in Pittsburgh.

Olaivavega Ioane signs with Baltimore

Ioane signed his contract with the Baltimore Ravens one day before minicamp started. According to Spotrac, Ioane's four-year deal is worth contract is worth a total of $24.3 million, including a $14 million signing bonus.

Ioane became the second Penn State offensive lineman in three years selected in the first round and should move quickly into the Ravens' starting lineup. He was consistently scouted among the draft's most NFL-ready prospects and is expected to be an immediate contributor.

Nicholas Singleton signs with Tennessee

Singleton wasted little time signing as well, agreeing to a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $4.7 million, according to Spotrac. That includes a signing bonus of about $468,000.

Singleton took a long road to the NFL, going from a potential first-round pick to a fifth-rounder following a disappointing senior season and a January injury at the Senior Bowl. However, Singleton said he's getting healthier and expects to be at full strength for preseason camp.

Where does Drew Allar fit into Pittsburgh's plans?

The debate about Allar and Pittsburgh has begun and will enter its first evualtion period beginning May 8, when rookie minicamp opens. There, Allar will begin proving that he's healthy again following last season's injury and worthy of the Steelers' third-round belief.

Terry Smith, Penn State's assistant head coach, prodded the conversation along this week during an appearance on Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan. Smith said that Penn State's offense "wasn't built" for Allar, whose pro-style traits were wedged into a multiple offense.

"He's a guy that can make every throw. He’s super smart, he’s a fast learner, he picks things up really quickly," Smith said. "I just think, with the right coaching, the right direction, obviously in the best scenario you want a guy like Aaron Rodgers to come back and really teach a guy like this how to be a pro and be a pro’s pro, much like Aaron Rodgers learned from Brett Favre. So that’s an ideal situation. Whether that happens or not remains to be seen. But I think Drew has all the physical attributes and mental makeup to really be a good pro."

When the other Nittany Lions begin rookie minicamps

Want to track your favorite former Nittany Lions in their NFL rookie minicamps? Here's when they begin:

Drew Shelton, Dallas Cowboys: May 1-3

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Green Bay Packers: May 1-2

Nick Dawkins/Dom DeLuca, Baltimore Ravens: May 1-2

Tyler Duzansky, Las Vegas Raiders: May 1-3

Zakee Wheatley, Carolina Panthers: May 8-9

Zane Durant, Buffalo Bills: May 8-9

Kaytron Allen, Washington Commanders: May 8-9

Nolan Rucci, Indianapolis Colts: May 8-9

Trebor Pena, Jacksonville Jaguars: May 8-10

Khalil Dinkins, San Francisco 49ers: May 8-9

Devonte Ross, Los Angeles Chargers: OTAs begin May 26

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