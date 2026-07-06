Why Khalil Taylor's Commitment to Nebraska Stung Penn State so Much

Penn State narrowly missed on another top 2027 receiver recruit Monday, as Pennsylvania standout Khalil Taylor announced his decision. Taylor, a 4-star prospect who initially committed to Penn State in 2025, chose the Nebraska Cornhuskers, joining Matt Rhule's 2027 class and potentially ending a long relationship with Penn State.

In his commitment, streamed on the Rivals YouTube channel, Taylor initially said he was "taking his talents" to Penn State and picked up a Penn State hat before tossing it and switching to the Nebraska Cornhuskers hat.

Since Taylor can't sign with Nebraska until December, the process isn't over yet. However, Taylor's choice of another Big Ten school has ramifications for Penn State's immediate and long-term recruiting futures.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Khalil Taylor has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 195 WR chose the Cornhuskers over Penn State and Colorado



“Taylor to Taylor😉”https://t.co/QhCvgldm4W pic.twitter.com/bnjG2nhely — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 6, 2026

Taylor, who will be a senior at Pine-Richland High in western Pennsylvania, was the highest-ranked uncommitted player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 19 receiver nationally. He also is Pennsylvania's top-ranked wide receiver.

Taylor's relationship with Penn State stretches to the fall of 2023, when he made an unofficial visit to the Penn State-Michigan game. Taylor committed to James Franklin in March of 2025 but then decommitted soon after Franklin was fired last October.

New Penn State coach Matt Campbell, along with associate head coach Terry Smith and receivers coach Kashif Moore, worked diligently to build a new relationship with Taylor. The receiver made multiple visits to Penn State, including an official in June, and seemed to be in solid position with the Nittany Lions.

However, Rhule made serious inroads with Taylor, particularly durring a mid-June official visit. Taylor's commitment represents a major move for Nebraska, whose class ranks seventh in the Big Ten and 20th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. As the 84th-ranked player nationally, Taylor is the second-highest ranked player in the Cornhuskers' class behind quarterback Trae Taylor.

Nebraska four-star WR target Khalil Taylor on his weekend official visit



Huskers battling Penn State for the top-100 prospect, scheduled to commit July 6 https://t.co/hCBeyZ5GeT pic.twitter.com/b2G0stGC3P — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) June 19, 2026

Penn State still developing at receiver

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the field during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver has been a multi-year project position for Penn State, which Campbell has learned through recruiting. As Smith noted after the NFL Draft, former quarterback Drew Allar did not throw to a drafted receiver in his three years as the team's starter.

Though Campbell and his staff represent a fresh start at the position, that change has come slowly through recruiting. Penn State has one receiver committed to the 2027 class: 4-star Iowa prospect Landon Blum. He's an intriguing player, competing in Iowa's 8-man football league and earning offers from across the country. But Penn State hasn't been able to connect anyone with him.

Taylor is the second high-profile receiver on Penn State's 2027 board to go elsewhere. The Nittany Lions emphatically pursued 4-star Alabama prospect Deshawn Hall, who committed to Auburn. They also lost a commitment from 4-star Tennessee receiver Jamir Dean, who flipped to Georgia.

Taylor, Hall and Dean all are top-20 receivers nationally. Penn State landed none of them in a class that certainly needed to make an impact at the position.

Penn State still is relatively young at receiver. Only projected starter Chase Sowell is playing his final season of eligibility. Likely starters Brett Eskildsen and Koby Howard have at least two seasons left after 2026, and Campbell brought two redshirt freshmen (Zay Robinson and Karon Brookins) from Iowa State. The NCAA's new 5-in-5 eligiblity rule will help Penn State's room as well.

However, Campbell must prove his ability to develop receivers at Penn State as he did at Iowa State to rekindle the recruiting interest. In 2024, the Cyclones had two receivers (Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel) top 1,000 yards in the same season, and both were drafted by the Houston Texans. While at UConn last year, Moore developed Skyler Bell into a Biletnikoff Award finalist and consensus All-American.

“That's been obviously a thing here,” offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser said of Penn State's recent history at wide receiver. “It's a thing in recruiting when you go in there that kids want to know about it. You try to tell them what we did at Iowa State, and I think that speaks for itself.”

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also the complicating issue of money. Campbell and General Manager Derek Hoodjer have a disciplined approach to budgeting their roster, which leans toward development. Receiver is a high-value position, and Campbell made competitive offers to the players they recruited at the position. However, Campbell is unlikely to veer drastically from his strategy to overpay for a perceived recruiting victory.

"I think that is sometimes the hard thing, but earning it through production is something I still believe is right because the locker room sees it," Campbell said. "If we don’t think that everyone in the locker room knows what everybody is making, you’re out of your mind. And so the reality of it is, it’s trying to do it in the right way that the team can be built and trying to figure what that looks like."

Ultimately, Penn State needs a big year of production at receiver to prove itself to top talent. That will be especially important in January, when the portal opens and the Nittany Lions potentially go shopping at the position.

"I think that's an area we feel really confident in because for the last 10 years, that receiver room at Iowa State, that's been our staple," Campbell said. "And I know we're coming to a place where we've kind of got to reshape that a little bit and bring that back to life."

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