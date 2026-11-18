Quarterback Alex Manske was under pressure from Minnesota’s pass rush late in Penn State’s 42-14 win at Beaver Stadium on Saturday but stayed composed. Manske threw a pass downfield to running back James Peoples for a 22-yard touchdown.

Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser had confidence in Manske to make that play because of how he practices. He referred to Manske as “a guy that doesn't leave the facility,” so he knew how to execute the play.

“He always maximizes his reps at practice, and that's a play for us that we have in kind of every week,” Mouser said. “Against them, it was an unbalanced formation that I felt Alex would know what the picture would look like.”

It was Manske’s first career touchdown pass after arriving at Penn State as a redshirt freshman from Iowa State. Head coach Matt Campbell said he considered playing Manske earlier in the game but held off when Minnesota scored two third-quarter touchdowns.

While Manske played just one drive against the Golden Gophers, Campbell was impressed with his execution even on a small sample size. Manske completed one other pass before his score, which was a 16-yard throw to receiver Amarion Jackson. With two games left in the regular season, Manske could see more playing time as the Nittany Lions begin looking ahead to next year.

Why Manske didn’t play more this season

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) throws a pass during warmups vs. the USC Trojans at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, it seemed like Penn State would use Manske much more often. In September, Mouser said Manske had forced the coaching staff to play him because of how he practiced during fall camp.

But increased playing time behind starter Rocco Becht never ended up happening. In fact, Manske’s touchdown drive against Minnesota marked his first appearance in a Big Ten game this season. He briefly took the field in the Wisconsin loss on Sept. 26, but a penalty on Penn State led Mouser to change the play before the quarterback could record a snap.

Manske played in all three non-conference matchups, but that didn’t translate to the conference slate. Mouser said the Nittany Lions had more important issues to fix.

“When we had the struggles we had offensively, especially on the ground, there were bigger problems that we felt like we had to address instead of getting, quote unquote, maybe cuter with different stuff,” Mouser said. “It was like, ‘No, we have to make sure that we get this ground game figured out.’”

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During Penn State’s four-game losing streak, the run game averaged 2.5 yards per carry. That has improved to 5.2 yards per carry since the bye week, and the Minnesota game was the first time the team could play backups comfortably.

Additionally, when discussing Becht’s status as the starter during the losing streak, Campbell said it “obviously” wasn’t time for Manske to start. But Mouser pointed out that Manske has never complained about not being on the field. Even though the two-quarterback formations never came up so far this season, Becht believes Manske has developed.

“He's gotten way more mature,” said Becht, who also started ahead of Manske at Iowa State last season. “He's turned into a leader on the sidelines. He doesn't have to be out on the field to be a leader. He can be on the sidelines as a leader as well.”

‘His time is coming’

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske talks with reporters during football media day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s staff has called Manske the team’s quarterback of the future. It wasn’t this season because of Becht, but Manske could be the starter in 2027.

“His time is coming, and he knows that,” Mouser said. “He knows that it's Rocco's team, and Rocco's our best leader. Rocco's the one that drives the engine of this thing, so he hasn't been greedy about it. Like I said, his time's coming. I feel really encouraged about when we do go in. He made some good throws and did some really good stuff, but I think he's going to be special for sure.”

Manske is not only a redshirt freshman but also has missed both spring practices in his career. In 2025 at Iowa State, Manske was still recovering from a high school elbow injury. This past offseason, Manske was diagnosed with a medical condition that required open-heart surgery in March.

Manske returned to practice at the start of fall camp and now could see more action as Penn State closes out the season. The Nittany Lions host Rutgers (2-8, 1-6 Big Ten) on Saturday and visit Maryland (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) next week.

He could show more of his potential if he sees the field.

“I think in the future this program is going to be in good hands because he's a gamer,” Becht said. “If you go back and look at his high school stuff, he was throwing touchdowns left and right, and I think that's what he's going to be doing here. Obviously, when that time does come, he's going to be a great player.”

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