Last December, Penn State football coach Matt Campbell and his staff were in "absolute scramble mode" trying to build a roster. They spent six "very chaotic" weeks, as general manager Derek Hoodjer said, constructing a puzzle from different places, backgrounds and price points.

Eleven months and 10 games into his first season at Penn State, Campbell views that roster with more clarity and expectation.

"I feel like why we're sitting where we are today, with an opportunity to have a strong finish, is because the reality of it is I think we got the right human beings in the locker room," the Penn State coach said.

The Nittany Lions host Rutgers on Saturday for a very different type of Senior Day. They will recognized 25 seniors, 10 of whom didn't even play at Penn State last season. Beyond them is a roster full of transfers, fourth-year players and depth-chart residents who already are pondering their futures.

Even with two games remaining in this regular season, Penn State already has begun the process of determining who's in and who's out for 2027. Two players have announced they will return, while others could be making a statement by participating in Senior Day.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position is the biggest focal point for 2027. So here's what we know, and the biggest questions we can project, facing the Penn State football roster for next season.

Two starters announce their returns

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two players made news Tuesday in announcing their intentions to return to Penn State next season. Tight end Ben Brahmer was a guest on the Penn State Coaches Show, where he announced his decision, and middle linebacker Kooper Ebel did so earlier in the day at Penn State's weekly media availability.

Both are significant decisions. Ebel has been Penn State's starting middle linebacker this season, ranking second on the team with 60 tackles. He's been much better of late, receiving grades above 71 from Pro Football Focus in two of his last three games. Ebel tied for the defense's highest grade (87.9) in a 42-14 win over Minnesota.

Brahmer's return is critical for an offense that relies on tight ends and could see transition there. The 6-7 senior caught two touchdown passes against Minnesota, getting into the end zone for the first time since Week 2 against Temple.

Both Ebel and Brahmer played for Campbell at Iowa State and joined him at Penn State. They are examples of the "human beings" Campbell wants on his roster. And both said they're eager to be part of what the head coach is building at Penn State.

Who might be leaving?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts following a sack vs. the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five key Nittany Lions to watch are participating in Senior Day on Saturday: linebacker Tony Rojas, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh, tight end Andrew Rappleyea, safety Zion Tracy and running back Carson Hansen. All five will participate in the Senior Day ceremony but are eligible to return next season.

Rojas and Donkoh are of particular interest. They can take advantage of the NCAA's new five-for-five rule and play one more season. But Rojas has proven himself to be one of the Big Ten's top linebackers and kept his promise to return even better from his 2025 ACL injury. He has worked his way into becoming a Day 2 NFL Draft pick and will be expensive to keep.

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Donkoh has started a two positions (right guard and tackle) at Penn State, has played a lot of snaps over three seasons and might be ready for Phase 2 of his career. Rappleyea and Tracy are interesting cases. Both are NFL ready, particularly Tracy, but also would benefit from another year at Penn State.

Hansen, who was injured against Minnesota and is questionable for Saturday, is participating in Senior Day but in all likelihood will return. He and Cam Wallace should form the center of Penn State's running backs room next year.

Where Penn State stands at quarterback

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Alex Manske (7) drops back to throw a pass against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If things go right for Penn State against Rutgers and Maryland, quarterback Alex Manske should get a lot of reps in the final two games. He played in his first Big Ten game against Minnesota, going 2-for-2 and throwing his first touchdown pass in college.

These next two games will offer a glimpse into Penn State's plans at quarterback. Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser have called Manske the program's quarterback of the future but also have hedged about when that future might start.

"His time will come," Campbell said in October, "and when that time comes, we’ll be excited for that opportunity. But obviously that time is not right now."

Penn State needs a clear picture about Manske's 2027 role before the transfer portal opens in early January. That will determine how much money Penn State devotes to a portal quarterback, which the program also needs. It further will serve as a litmus test for Campbell's view of the 2027 roster.

Like James Franklin before him, Campbell has been reticent to bring in transfer quarterbacks. He recruited Rocco Becht to be the next Brock Purdy and Manske to follow Becht. But to be part of the expanded 2027 playoff, the Nittany Lions might need to spend $4 million on a quarterback who can get them there.

Koby Howard is a must-sign

A screenshot of Penn State receiver Koby Howard's Instagram story, picturing Howard and quarterback Alex Manske. | Instagram

Howard posted the above photo to his Instagram Story of him with Manske. Infer what you will about the receiver, who also posted a cryptic message that he might return for the Michigan game. Instead, Howard likely is out for at least the regular season.

Despite playing just three games, Howard is among the most important players to retain. He gives Penn State's offense a consistent big-play threat, has a relentless work ethic and is going into his junior year, when he can make the biggest impression on NFL scouts. Campbell should priortize him doing that at Penn State instead of somewhere else with a bigger NIL offer.

For Howard, knowing who the quarterback is will matter. That Instagram post represents a nice message, but Penn State still needs a quarterback who can elevate him next year.

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