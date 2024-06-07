The Ten Best Crowds in Penn State Football History
Penn State football fans certainly aren't indifferent toward their team. They might complain about losing to Ohio State and Michigan for three straight years, the offense's frustrating turns over the year or even the, well, bathroom situation at Beaver Stadium (which will improve). But for sure, Nittany Lions fans show up.
Penn State in 2023 nearly set a single-season attendance record for a seven-game home schedule, drawing a total of 758,864 fans (announced crowds) to Beaver Stadium. That averaged to 108,409 fans per game, second all-time in program history. It ranks just behind the 2007 season, in which Penn State averaged 108,917 fans per game.
Moreover, Penn State's 2023 season featured three of the 10 largest crowds in Beaver Stadium. And for the first time in program history, Penn State announced three crowds of 110,000 or more during the 2023 season. For all the judgment Penn State coach James Franklin gets for not winning "big games," his teams have filled the building. Penn State has seated four of its 10 largest crowds in the Franklin era. Notably, Beaver Stadium's capacity has been above 106,000 since 2001.
What is the largest crowd in Beaver Stadium history? That remains the 2018 game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 9 Penn State. A record crowd of 110,889 overfilled Beaver Stadium to watch two 4-0 teams in an electric White Out atmosphere. And Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins spoiled the party, throwing two touchdown passes in the game's final seven minutes for a 27-26 Ohio State victory.
Here's a look at the 10 largest crowds in Beaver Stadium, which includes a fair representation of the 2023 season.
- 110,889: Ohio State 27, Penn State 26 (2018)
- 110,856: Michigan 24, Penn State 15 (2023)
- 110,830: Penn State 31, Iowa 0 (2023)
- 110,823: Penn State 42, Michigan 13 (2017)
- 110,753: Penn State 40, Nebraska 7 (2002)
- 110,747: Penn State 38, West Virginia 15 (2023)
- 110,669: Penn State 28, Michigan 21 (2019)
- 110,134: Ohio State 37, Penn State 17 (2007)
- 110,078: Penn State 31, Notre Dame 10 (2007)
- 110,033: Ohio State 24, Penn State 7 (2009)
Penn State has recorded 12 games with attendances of 110,000 or more at Beaver Stadium, but those might not last for much longer. Penn State has begun its $700 million renovation plan for Beaver Stadium. Officials have said that the renovation, which will demolish and reconstruct the stadium's West side, will reduce capacity but haven't given a firm number. Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said, however, that the plan is to maintain Beaver Stadium's capacity above 100,000.
"We will be over 100,000 for sure," Kraft said in an interview. "We will continue to evaluate that. We want to have as big a stadium as we can. We want everyone to be able to have an opportunity to come to the games, and over 100,000 fans is really important. It’s part of our DNA."
Penn State opens the 2024 college football season Aug. 31 at West Virginia for a noon kick on FOX. The Nittany Lions begin their seven-game home schedule Sept.7 against Bowling Green for a noon kick on Big Ten Network.
