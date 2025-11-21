Penn State Players Say They're 'Incredibly Happy' for James Franklin
STATE COLLEGE | Any shade of red is off limits in Penn State’s football building, which is why it was jarring to see James Franklin wear a maroon tie during his introductory press conference at Virginia Tech. For 12 years, Franklin wore blue suits and “1-0 pins,” but on Saturday will be recruiting in Blacksburg while Beaver Stadium celebrates Senior Day against Nebraska.
Though none expected to be here when this season started, Franklin’s now-former players are nothing but happy for their former coach. This week, as they prepared to play the Cornhuskers in their last home game of 2025, the Nittany Lions also fielded questions about Franklin coaching somewhere else.
“I’m just happy for him,” Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton said. “He’s been through a lot this whole year and to see him get another job like that, it’s phenomenal. I’m just happy for him. That’s my guy.
"I’m incredibly happy for him," offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh added. "He’s an amazing person, first and foremost, so for him to get a job like that, I’m very happy and excited for him and his opportunity."
A players' coach
Franklin trademarks himself as a players’ coach, and those players appreciate the family atmosphere he creates. Tight end Khalil Dinkins called it a selling point for why players should continue to choose Penn State.
“I love that, you know, just having brothers around,” Dinkins said. “Just stay together, just stay locked in. It just helps bring a whole team together.”
Multiple players from the 2022 recruiting class opted to return after Penn State fell one game shy of playing for the national championship last season. Among them was quarterback Drew Allar, whose season ended due to injury the day before Franklin was fired. Allar always had a great relationship with Franklin and said that hasn’t changed since Franklin left.
“I probably talk to him every other day really, since I guess we’ve both been done,” Allar said. “I was just texting with his wife [Fumi] and texting with him, kind of trying to leave him alone though right now, since I know he has a pretty busy schedule with everything that he’s got going on. But it’s going to be really fun to just keep in touch with him and just follow his journey and see how everything unfolds for him.”
Navigating change without Franklin
Franklin has already started recruiting, and multiple staff members are expected to follow him to Virginia Tech, notably Andy Frank, general manager of personnel and recruitment, and chief of staff Kevin Threlkel.
For the White Out game Sept. 27 against Oregon, Frank and the Penn State recruiting department hosted the largest group of recruits in program history. Now, the 2026 class has splintered, and several of those commits are visiting Virginia Tech this weekend.
Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has kept the Nittany Lions united and celebrated his first win last weekend against Michigan State. While focusing on Nebraska, Smith also has to navigate all the changes this week.
“We have a lot of people that take great pride in picking up the slack where things are void,” Smith said. “This is no different than injuries on the field. It’s next person up, the job has to be done.”
While Penn State’s coaching search remains ongoing, multiple players endorsed Smith for the job. Smith was asked whether he would consider following Franklin to Virginia Tech. “Anything’s a possibility,” he said.
“It goes back to when we brought out the “IF” [T-shirts] at Iowa; a world of infinite possibilities,” Smith said. “Nothing matters about those possibilities except us playing this weekend. I love the game of football. I will be coaching the game of football on Saturday and God willing, next Saturday, and after that we’ll let business take care of business.”
Smith was very happy for Franklin and has a practical view of what the job entails.
“In this industry of coaching, we all go through highs and lows,” Smith said. “You know, at some point, if you’re coaching, you’re going to get fired at some point. I’m just happy for him and his family to bounce back so soon.”
Penn State players expect Franklin to create a similar culture at Virginia Tech.
“He’s going to make it family-oriented,” safety Zakee Wheatley said. “You’re going to feel the love, you’re going to feel the passion. He’s going to be a great leader.”
Added Singleton, “Coach Franklin is a really good coach and even better person. He’s like that team player. He just loves the players on his team. He does everything for the players. It’s not about him. It’s always about the players. Virginia Tech, they got a guy right there.”
For the Penn State seniors who will be honored Saturday, the ceremony will be much different than what they envisioned. Smith will meet them on the field instead of Franklin. But they’re still playing on the field for the last time that Franklin recruited them to.
“Just knowing that we’ve been through thick and thin and staying all together, it’s just one thing that we always just preach on these last couple weeks,” Dinkins said. “Basically just being one big happy family.”
