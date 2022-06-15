First Look at the 2022 Elite 11 Finals Roster
Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Spencer Rattler, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams and Cade Klubnik are the last six winners of the Elite 11 MVP award. Many have already garnered college and NFL success following their big offseason wins.
The prestigious quarterback camp has wrapped up its 2022 national tour and recently unveiled all 20 finalists for the current crown, set to be decided in Los Angeles from June 28-30. Sports Illustrated will have full coverage of the next wave of passers readying to compete.
First, let's take a quick look at each competitor, with 15 of the 20 already verbally committed to a major college football program.
(Listed in order of invitation to the event)
Rickie Collins, Purdue
2021 Stats: 1,930 yards, 16 touchdowns at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Emerging talent at nearly 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
- Plus arm, well-above-average athleticism and ability to work on the move
- Features a quick release, strong mechanics and anticipation relative to coverage
- Navigates the pocket with good instincts and toughness
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma
2021 Stats: 3,921 yards, 34 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 12 rushing TDs at Denton (Texas) Guyer
Initial SI Evaluation
- Strong-armed passer with mature lower half on a 6-foot-2 frame
- Drives the football to all three levels with relative ease and has some running skills to keep defenses honest
- Able to drop and change arm angle relative to pocket, including many successful RPO samples
Austin Novosad, Baylor
2021 Stats: 3,399 yards, 40 touchdowns, 9 interceptions at Dripping Springs (Texas) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
SI Recommends
- Accurate and efficient passer on an above-average frame with room to add more mass
- Features a strong combination of power and touch within arsenal, along with consistent ball placement
- Pocket passer and ball distributor who trusts arm throws targets open
Christopher Vizzina, Clemson
2021 Stats: 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 15 rushing TDs at Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian
Initial SI Evaluation:
- College-ready frame with the combination of plus arm talent and overall athleticism to challenge a defense
- Works well on the move with the ability to touch all three levels inside the pocket or out
- Relatively-quick release with enough arm strength to work intermediate game sideline to sideline
Dante Moore, Undeclared
(Considering Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Miami)
2021 Stats: 3,047 yards, 40 touchdowns, 3 interceptions at Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Consistent pocket passer with a mature, compact frame and gaudy production as a four-year varsity starter
- Strong arm with a balanced, polished release
- Demeanor is among the most consistent in the country, with adequate toughness while working the pocket
- Anticipation and processing are a plus
Malachi Nelson, USC
2021 Stats: 2,690 yards, 39 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 2 rushing TDs at Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- An above-average arm and smooth release on a tall and slender frame
- Fluid mechanics and strong timing challenge defenses vertically and horizontally
- Four-year varsity starter who likes to push the ball down the field
- Flashes athleticism inside the pocket and out when pressed
Eli Holstein, Alabama
2021 Stats: 3,264 yards, 29 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 14 rushing TDs at Zachary (La.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Big, extremely athletic prospect who set the overall QB testing record this spring among all Elite 11 participants
- Breakout 2021 included a state championship run and nearly 4,000 total yards of offense in 15 games
- Can work intermediate and deep routes with easy arm strength
- Considerable RPO experience and off-script play-making ability to boot
Pierce Clarkson, Louisville
2021 Stats: 1,416 yards, 16 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 4 rushing TDs at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Confident passer on average frame
- Plus arm strength and great balance in the pocket when stepping into throws, flashing accuracy while stationary or on the move
- A well-above-average athlete who works RPO and QB run game well and rarely yields to first defender
- Split time on varsity, though expected to be lead passer in 2022
Jaden Rashada, Undeclared
(Considering Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, LSU, Cal)
2021 Stats: 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 1 rushing TD at Pittsburg (Calif.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Tall, slim athlete with big arm and smooth release
- Easy velocity down the field with enough power to keep defenses honest inside the pocket or out
- Enough mobility to control the pocket and avoid the rush
- Confident and willing to take chances on occasion
- Can work off-speed and show touch as needed
Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee
2021 Stats: 2,244 yards, 33 touchdowns, 1 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Downey (Calif.) Warren
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Very tall prospect with arguably the biggest arm in the class
- Arm strength shows inside the pocket and out, feet set or not, with a quick release to boot
- Good athlete who can keep defenses honest with his legs, but shines brightest in the pocket stepping into throws.
Brock Glenn, Undeclared
(Considering Ohio State, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, Florida State, Virginia)
2021 Stats: 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Mature passer on college-ready frame at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds
- Works best in intermediate window with relative consistency and accuracy
- Comfortable on the move or stationary within pro-style offense in high school
- Not a lot of wasted motion between processing and releasing the football
Avery Johnson, Undeclared
(Considering Kansas State, Oregon, Washington, Virginia)
2021 Stats: 2,550 yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 22 rushing TDs at Maize (Kan.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Dynamic athlete on a plus frame at nearly 6-foot-3
- Possesses as much twitch as any passer in the class but arm talent shines through, especially on the move and off-script
- Delivers football with efficiency and can work alternate arm angles when necessary
Kenny Minchey, Pittsburgh
2021 Stats: 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Above-average arm on strong frame
- Easy, high release point generates power without much movement, supplemented with quick release
- Plus athlete who works pocket well and can work the QB run game as needed
- Extremely consistent both in person and on tape
Zane Flores, Oklahoma State
2021 Stats: 2,885 yards, 26 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 10 rushing TDs at Gretna (Neb.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Above-average arm on an above-average frame
- Many samples of third-level talent complete with a quick release despite longer throwing motion
- Balanced passer with good pocket presence and complimentary athleticism, flashing toughness and some power as a ball carrier
Chris Parson, Florida State
2021 Stats: 2,309 yards, 42 total touchdowns at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Adequate, filled-out frame with plus arm
- Comfortable stationary or on the move with smooth release
- Juice to touch all three levels inside the pocket or out, with play-making instincts when things break down
- Willing to take chances as a passer with enough athleticism to keep plays alive or take off near the sticks or the end zone
JJ Kohl, Iowa State
2021 Stats: 2,185 yards, 25 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 1 rushing TD at Ankeny (Iowa) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Very tall, yet relatively filled-out frame at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds
- Above-average arm and well-above-average athleticism combine for a threat inside the pocket and especially out
- Among the most talented off-platform players at the position, with arm strength even when off balance
Emory Williams, Undeclared
(Considering Miami, Florida State, Indiana)
2021 Stats: 2,202 yards, 16 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 4 rushing TDs at Milton (Fla.) High School
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Tall with relatively filled-out frame, yet room to add mass
- Classic three-quarter release mechanics with quick release relative to size
- Plus arm strength with accuracy to second and third levels present on tape
- Works targets open and shows touch on throws outside the numbers in particular
Brady Drogosh, Cincinnati
2021 Stats: 1,467 yards, 15 touchdowns, 24 rushing TDs at Warren (Mich.) De La Salle
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Tall prospect with snap release and plus arm strength and true running ability
- Easy movement skill in the pocket and especially when challenging a defense with his legs
- Third-level velocity displayed on tape with a willingness to find tight windows in between the numbers
Malachi Singleton, Arkansas
2021 Stats: 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 22 rushing TDs at Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Adequate height and filled-out compact frame
- Among the top dual-threat QBs in the class with efficient passing style and balanced running style
- Works intermediate game well with timing and accuracy while flashing down-field power at times
- Displays relatively clean mechanics with experience in RPO game against great Atlanta-area competition
Marcus Stokes, Penn State
2021 Stats: 2,672 yards, 22 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 6 rushing TDs
Initial SI Evaluation:
- Big-time arm on relatively filled-out, adequate frame
- Easy velocity inside the pocket or out, with trust in arm talent even when not balanced and/or set on a given throw
- Good athlete who can keep plays alive, especially when able to push the ball to the third level
More from SIAA Football: