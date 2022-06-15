Skip to main content
College Football
Nico Iamaleava Overtime OT7 Highlights

First Look at the 2022 Elite 11 Finals Roster

The Elite 11 quarterback competition kicks off in L.A. at the end of June with a loaded invitee list of talented passers.

Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Spencer Rattler, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams and Cade Klubnik are the last six winners of the Elite 11 MVP award. Many have already garnered college and NFL success following their big offseason wins. 

The prestigious quarterback camp has wrapped up its 2022 national tour and recently unveiled all 20 finalists for the current crown, set to be decided in Los Angeles from June 28-30. Sports Illustrated will have full coverage of the next wave of passers readying to compete.

First, let's take a quick look at each competitor, with 15 of the 20 already verbally committed to a major college football program. 

(Listed in order of invitation to the event)

Rickie Collins, Purdue

2021 Stats: 1,930 yards, 16 touchdowns at Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Emerging talent at nearly 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
  • Plus arm, well-above-average athleticism and ability to work on the move
  • Features a quick release, strong mechanics and anticipation relative to coverage
  • Navigates the pocket with good instincts and toughness

Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma

2021 Stats: 3,921 yards, 34 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 12 rushing TDs at Denton (Texas) Guyer

Initial SI Evaluation

  • Strong-armed passer with mature lower half on a 6-foot-2 frame
  • Drives the football to all three levels with relative ease and has some running skills to keep defenses honest 
  • Able to drop and change arm angle relative to pocket, including many successful RPO samples 
Austin Novosad

Austin Novosad has been committed to Baylor since December, but Ohio State is pushing for a flip.

Austin Novosad, Baylor

2021 Stats: 3,399 yards, 40 touchdowns, 9 interceptions at Dripping Springs (Texas) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Accurate and efficient passer on an above-average frame with room to add more mass
  • Features a strong combination of power and touch within arsenal, along with consistent ball placement
  • Pocket passer and ball distributor who trusts arm throws targets open

Christopher Vizzina, Clemson

2021 Stats: 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 15 rushing TDs at Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • College-ready frame with the combination of plus arm talent and overall athleticism to challenge a defense 
  • Works well on the move with the ability to touch all three levels inside the pocket or out 
  • Relatively-quick release with enough arm strength to work intermediate game sideline to sideline

Dante Moore, Undeclared 
(Considering Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Miami)

2021 Stats: 3,047 yards, 40 touchdowns, 3 interceptions at Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Consistent pocket passer with a mature, compact frame and gaudy production as a four-year varsity starter
  • Strong arm with a balanced, polished release
  • Demeanor is among the most consistent in the country, with adequate toughness while working the pocket
  • Anticipation and processing are a plus

Malachi Nelson, USC

2021 Stats: 2,690 yards, 39 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 2 rushing TDs at Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • An above-average arm and smooth release on a tall and slender frame 
  • Fluid mechanics and strong timing challenge defenses vertically and horizontally
  • Four-year varsity starter who likes to push the ball down the field 
  • Flashes athleticism inside the pocket and out when pressed

Eli Holstein, Alabama

2021 Stats: 3,264 yards, 29 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 14 rushing TDs at Zachary (La.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Big, extremely athletic prospect who set the overall QB testing record this spring among all Elite 11 participants 
  • Breakout 2021 included a state championship run and nearly 4,000 total yards of offense in 15 games 
  • Can work intermediate and deep routes with easy arm strength 
  • Considerable RPO experience and off-script play-making ability to boot

Pierce Clarkson, Louisville

2021 Stats: 1,416 yards, 16 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 4 rushing TDs at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Confident passer on average frame
  • Plus arm strength and great balance in the pocket when stepping into throws, flashing accuracy while stationary or on the move 
  • A well-above-average athlete who works RPO and QB run game well and rarely yields to first defender 
  • Split time on varsity, though expected to be lead passer in 2022 
Jaden Rashada

Jaden Rashada earned his ticket to the Elite 11 Finals at the Las Vegas regional.

Jaden Rashada, Undeclared 
(Considering Texas A&M, Florida, Miami, Oregon, Ole Miss, LSU, Cal)

2021 Stats: 2,220 yards, 27 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 1 rushing TD at Pittsburg (Calif.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Tall, slim athlete with big arm and smooth release
  • Easy velocity down the field with enough power to keep defenses honest inside the pocket or out
  • Enough mobility to control the pocket and avoid the rush 
  • Confident and willing to take chances on occasion
  • Can work off-speed and show touch as needed

Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee

2021 Stats: 2,244 yards, 33 touchdowns, 1 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Downey (Calif.) Warren

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Very tall prospect with arguably the biggest arm in the class 
  • Arm strength shows inside the pocket and out, feet set or not, with a quick release to boot 
  • Good athlete who can keep defenses honest with his legs, but shines brightest in the pocket stepping into throws. 

Brock Glenn, Undeclared
(Considering Ohio State, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, Florida State, Virginia)

2021 Stats: 1,576 yards, 23 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Mature passer on college-ready frame at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds 
  • Works best in intermediate window with relative consistency and accuracy
  • Comfortable on the move or stationary within pro-style offense in high school
  • Not a lot of wasted motion between processing and releasing the football

Avery Johnson, Undeclared
(Considering Kansas State, Oregon, Washington, Virginia)

2021 Stats: 2,550 yards, 20 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 22 rushing TDs at Maize (Kan.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Dynamic athlete on a plus frame at nearly 6-foot-3 
  • Possesses as much twitch as any passer in the class but arm talent shines through, especially on the move and off-script 
  • Delivers football with efficiency and can work alternate arm angles when necessary 

Kenny Minchey, Pittsburgh

2021 Stats: 3,280 yards, 32 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 3 rushing TDs at Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Above-average arm on strong frame 
  • Easy, high release point generates power without much movement, supplemented with quick release 
  • Plus athlete who works pocket well and can work the QB run game as needed
  • Extremely consistent both in person and on tape

Zane Flores, Oklahoma State

2021 Stats: 2,885 yards, 26 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, 10 rushing TDs at Gretna (Neb.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Above-average arm on an above-average frame
  • Many samples of third-level talent complete with a quick release despite longer throwing motion 
  • Balanced passer with good pocket presence and complimentary athleticism, flashing toughness and some power as a ball carrier

Chris Parson, Florida State

2021 Stats: 2,309 yards, 42 total touchdowns at Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Adequate, filled-out frame with plus arm 
  • Comfortable stationary or on the move with smooth release 
  • Juice to touch all three levels inside the pocket or out, with play-making instincts when things break down 
  • Willing to take chances as a passer with enough athleticism to keep plays alive or take off near the sticks or the end zone

JJ Kohl, Iowa State

2021 Stats: 2,185 yards, 25 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 1 rushing TD at Ankeny (Iowa) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Very tall, yet relatively filled-out frame at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds 
  • Above-average arm and well-above-average athleticism combine for a threat inside the pocket and especially out 
  • Among the most talented off-platform players at the position, with arm strength even when off balance

Emory Williams, Undeclared
(Considering Miami, Florida State, Indiana)

2021 Stats: 2,202 yards, 16 touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 4 rushing TDs at Milton (Fla.) High School

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Tall with relatively filled-out frame, yet room to add mass
  • Classic three-quarter release mechanics with quick release relative to size 
  • Plus arm strength with accuracy to second and third levels present on tape 
  • Works targets open and shows touch on throws outside the numbers in particular

Brady Drogosh, Cincinnati 

2021 Stats: 1,467 yards, 15 touchdowns, 24 rushing TDs at Warren (Mich.) De La Salle

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Tall prospect with snap release and plus arm strength and true running ability
  • Easy movement skill in the pocket and especially when challenging a defense with his legs 
  • Third-level velocity displayed on tape with a willingness to find tight windows in between the numbers

Malachi Singleton, Arkansas

2021 Stats: 2,168 yards, 21 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 22 rushing TDs at Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Adequate height and filled-out compact frame 
  • Among the top dual-threat QBs in the class with efficient passing style and balanced running style 
  • Works intermediate game well with timing and accuracy while flashing down-field power at times
  • Displays relatively clean mechanics with experience in RPO game against great Atlanta-area competition

Marcus Stokes, Penn State

2021 Stats: 2,672 yards, 22 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 6 rushing TDs

Initial SI Evaluation: 

  • Big-time arm on relatively filled-out, adequate frame
  • Easy velocity inside the pocket or out, with trust in arm talent even when not balanced and/or set on a given throw 
  • Good athlete who can keep plays alive, especially when able to push the ball to the third level

