Penn State's Sean Clifford Exits Game Vs. Michigan

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left Saturday's 41-17 loss to Michigan in the second half and did not play the fourth quarter. Freshman Drew Allar finished the game.

Clifford spent time in Penn State's sideline injury tent following a third-quarter sack by Michigan's R.J. Moten. He emerged from the tent without shoulder pads and did not return to the game.

After the game, Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters at Michigan Stadium that Clifford left the game because of an injury.

Clifford finished the game 7-for-19 for 120 yards passing, though he was under duress often. Michigan was credited with five quarterback hurries and two sacks.

The quarterback did make two of Penn State's primary offensive plays of the game. He turned a deft play fake into a 62-yard run (a career long) on 3rd-and-2 that set up Penn State's lone offensive touchdown.

In the third quarter, Clifford hit Harrison Wallace III for a 48-yard gain down the right sideline that set up a field goal. The Wolverines scored 25 unanswered points thereafter, and Clifford completed one of his last five throws.

Allar finished 5 of 10 for 37 yards. Penn State's passing game was 12 for 29 for 157 yards overall.

By playing in his fifth game this season, Allar no longer is eligible to redshirt.

Penn State returns home Oct. 22 for its White Out game against Minnesota. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

