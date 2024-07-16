Penn State Receives $250,000 Donation for Athletics Renovations
A Penn State alumnus is donating $250,000 to help fund athletics facilities renovations as part of a larger, seven-figure commitment. Penn State announced that Greg Lucier, a 1986 graduate, is donating $5 million of his estate to the College of Engineering.
Lucier directed the $250,000 athletics donation to the Greenberg Indoor Sports Complex, one of several athletics facilities undergoing significant renovations. The Greenberg Sports Complex, once the home of Penn State hockey, will become a "hub for performance dining, wellness and athletic
training services," according to the university.
“Greg has distinguished himself as a leader in the healthcare industry, as an outstanding alumnus of Penn State and as an extraordinarily generous volunteer and philanthropist whose support has deeply enriched our University,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for this commitment, which will support excellence in the lab and classroom for the College of Engineering, as well as on the field for Penn State’s student-athletes. Greg is a true inspiration for all Penn Staters, and I thank him for his continued support as an alum, a donor and a member of our Campaign Leadership Council.”
With the Greenberg Sports Complex, Pen State plans to introduce an all-sports training table to "provide the 800-plus student-athletes with a space to fuel to the prescribed needs of a high-performance athlete, as well as a space for all 31 teams to be able to interact with each other to continue to develop the athletics community." The project initially was budgeted at $31.9 million and is scheduled to be completed in August 2025.
Penn State also currently is performing renovations of Jeffrey Field, the university's soccer facility, and the East Area Locker Rooms. Further, the athletic department is developing an indoor practice bubble that teams can use during the winter and spring. Penn State's Board of Trustees last year approved more than $90 million for the projects. Penn State recently released renderings of the projects.
Penn State is preparing to announce a new fundraising campaign soon. The athletic department also is fundraising for the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, which is underway.
