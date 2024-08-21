Penn State Receives Anonymous $10 Million Donation for Beaver Stadium Renovation
Penn State announced a $10 million donation designated for the Beaver Stadium renovation, marking the second eight-figure gift Penn State has received for the project in the past week. The anonymous donation follows Anthony Misitano's $25 million gift, on behalf of his family and PAM Health, that kicked off the Founders Gift fundraising initiative to help cover the projected $700 million budget to renovate the nation's second-largest stadium.
Penn State has announced a total of $35 million in Founders Gifts, which provide donors an opportunity for naming rights at the renovated Beaver Stadium. Penn State said that the West Tower, the signature component of the renovation plan, will be part of a naming-rights opportunity with Misitano and his family when completed in 2027.
“This generous family has supported our department in a number of ways, and we are so grateful to have them as a leader in our fundraising efforts for the revitalization,” Penn State Athletics Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. "This gift is a unique symbol of a deep commitment to a significant priority. We are so thankful to have the support we have received in the early stages of fundraising for this project.”
Penn State has begun work on the $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium, which is scheduled for completion in 2027. In May, Penn State's Board of Trustees approved funding for the project, which has been touted as "the most significant venue renovation in the history of modern college sports.”
RELATED: Penn State continues work on Beaver Stadium ahead of 2024 season
Beaver Stadium's West side will undergo the most substantial change during the renovation. Basically, it's being demolished and replaced. First, the press box and upper deck of the West stands will come down in 2025. Penn State then is scheduled to replace the lower bowl in 2026. The new West Tower will house loge boxes, private luxury suites and what Penn State called "two distinct club seat experiences with lounge access." It also will feature expanded concourses with open views of the field.
In addition, the West Tower will house a new "Welcome Center," which Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said would create a "front-door experience" for the university. Penn State said that the new West Tower will include 59,000 square feet of event space.
“We are deeply grateful for the generous support from this family that wishes to remain anonymous,” Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement announcing the $10 million gift. “The members of this family truly embody what it means to be Penn Staters and have embraced the ‘We Are’ spirit. The Beaver Stadium Revitalization will have a tremendous impact on our campus and our community, and we are thrilled to see loyal Penn Staters leading the way and making it a reality.”
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX. The Nittany Lions play their home opener Sept. 7 against Bowling Green. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for noon ET.
