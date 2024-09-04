Penn State Receives Commitment From 4-Star Offensive Lineman
Malachi Goodman, a 4-star offensive lineman from New Jersey and one of the nation's top-ranked players at his position, committed to Penn State's 2025 recruiting class Tuesday. Goodman became the highest-ranked offensive player in the class and gave the Nittany Lions a recruiting jolt after their opening win over West Virginia.
Goodman (6-5, 315 pounds) is one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in the 2025 class. He took official visits to Georgia, Alabama, USC and Auburn as well as Penn State and had offers from Washington, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Pitt and Michigan State, among many others. Goodman was a first-team all-state tackle at Paramus Catholic and began this season as one of the nation's top-ranked lineman. He's ranked eighth nationally as an interior lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite, and is 188th overall in the ESPN 300.
Goodman was the second commitment in as many days for Penn State coach James Franklin, who had gone about a month without a commitment. On Monday, 4-star receiver Matthew Outten of Virginia announced that he was switching his commitment from Virginia Tech to Penn State.
Penn State's 2025 recruiting class, which counts 25 committed players, ranks 13th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Several prospects will visit Penn State this weekend, when the Nittany Lions host Bowling Green in their opener at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Saturday on Big Ten Network.
More Penn State Football
Did Penn State's defense start 2024 even better than 2023?
Drew Allar unleashes his "swagger" against West Virginia
Three things we learned from Penn State's win over the Mountaineers
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.