Penn State Recruiting Notes: More Key Visits, and a Potential Commitment

Penn State will host another prominent group of recruits this weekend, including an important player already committed to the 2022 class.

Penn State's hectic June continues with some key visits this weekend, which could conclude with a commitment. Here's a look.

Who's on campus?

Penn State is hosting another big collection of players for official and unofficial visits. Perhaps the most important player in town is Drew Shelton, a four-star offensive tackle from IMG Academy who is committed to the Lions' 2022 recruiting class.

Shelton, however, has a huge offer sheet and made an official visit to Florida this month. The Lions hope to coax Shelton into releasing one of those "107% Locked In" graphics to affirm his commitment.

Cristian Driver, a four-star receiver/safety prospect from Texas, will make an official visit to Penn State this weekend. It's notable that he tagged receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and safeties coach Terry Smith in announcing his arrival.

Driver has a family history with Penn State coach James Franklin. His father Donald played wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, spending one season being coached by Franklin. The two have remained tight; Driver spent time with the team at the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

"Donald Driver was my guy...," Franklin said during a Coaches Caravan appearance in 2014. "I'm still really close with Donald."

Andre Roye, an offensive tackle from Maryland, continues a busy month of visits with a trip to Penn State. Roye, a three-star prospect per 247Sports, already has made official visits to Rutgers, Maryland and Arizona State.

And running back Omarion Hampton, the No. 12 running back in the 2022 class according to the 247Sports' Composite, heads to Penn State after making official trips to Auburn and North Carolina. Hampton, who plays for Cleveland High in Clayton, N.C., also has scheduled a visit to Ohio State, according to Blue-White Illustrated. Running back remains a position of need for Penn State in the 2022 class, so Hampton is a key visitor this weekend.

In addition, dozens of future prospects, and a few current commits, will be on campus for Penn State's third Elite Showcase of the month. Penn State's coaching staff already has hosted four camps this month with four more scheduled before the "quiet period" closes.

To that point, college football's return to recruiting closes June 28, when the regularly scheduled dead period goes into effect for about a month. Programs will be able to host in-person visits again beginning July 25.

Commitment watch

Jaeden Gould, a four-star defensive back from New Jersey, is set to announce his commitment Sunday. His two finalists are Penn State and USC, programs he visited this month.

Major statement

In case you missed it, 2022 quarterbacks Drew Allar and Beau Pribula simultaneously released "107% Locked In" graphics this week, affirming their commitments to Penn State. That's an important decision for two quarterbacks who will be competing against each other next year.

