Penn State Recruiting Profile: Defensive Back Kenny Woseley Jr. Is a Playmaker
Sixteen players from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a head start during spring drills, but the group isn’t fully on campus. Nine more Nittany Lions arrive this summer, including some of the class’ more intriguing prospects. We’re introducing the rest of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class. Up next: a defensive back from Philadelphia.
Kenny Woseley Jr.
- Position: Defensive back
- Height/weight: 5-10/165 pounds
- High school: Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia)
Meet Kenny Woseley Jr.: A three-year starter and two-year captain, Woseley was a guiding force in Imhotep’s run to a 15-0 season and PIAA Class 5A title in 2023. He was a first-team all-state defensive back who made six interceptions and broke up seven passes as a senior. Woseley broke up 10 passes as a junior, when he also blocked a punt and scored two touchdowns. He picked Penn State from an offer sheet that included Georgia and Michigan, among others. A 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, Woseley was the No. 15 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 51 cornerback nationwide. He is one of three 2024 commits from Philadelphia and a former high school teammate of receiver Tyseer Denmark.
Quotable: “We are going to make Pennsylvania a priority,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I think we did a really good job of that the last couple years. That continues to be a priority for us. We want the best players in PA to stay in PA, and specifically, at Penn State. If you look at us, we have a tremendous hit rate in terms of the guys that have chose to stay home.”
