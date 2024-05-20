Penn State Recruiting Profile: Meet Mylachi Williams, a Disruptive Defensive End
Sixteen players from Penn State’s 2024 recruiting class got a head start during spring drills, but the group isn’t fully on campus. Nine more Nittany Lions arrive this summer, including some of the class’ more intriguing prospects. We’re introducing the rest of Penn State’s incoming recruiting class. Up next: A defensive lineman from Philadelphia whom his high school coach called an "elite talent."
Mylachi Williams
- Position: Defensive line
- Height/weight: 6-3, 220
- High school: Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (Philadelphia)
Meet Mylachi Williams: Defensive line coach Deion Barnes continues to make his recruiting presence known in Philadelphia, securing the 3-star Williams in the 2024 class. Williams chose Penn State over Georgia and Notre Dame, among many other offers. He’s an edge rusher who projects into Penn State’s future plans, as he likely will redshirt to spend a year in the weight program. Williams certainly was a disruptive player in high school, making 70 tackles (an impressive 28 for loss) as a senior. He also made 13 sacks, forced two fumbles and broke up five passes. A team captain as a senior, Williams helped Bonner & Prendie to a 10-3 record and a City League title in 2023. He was the No. 4 player in Pennsylvania and the No. 24 edge rusher nationally, according to 247sports.
Quotable: “Mylachi is an elite talent," Bonner & Prendie coach Jack Maldoon said. “He was two-time All-Catholic/All-County and MVP of the Catholic League. He has high character and a great work ethic. We are thrilled that he is going to Penn State and look for him to be the next great Bonner football player in State College."
