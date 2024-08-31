Penn State Releases Availability Report for West Virginia
Penn State released its pregame availability report ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff against West Virginia, and it's fairly positive for the Nittany Lions. No projected starters are listed as "out", and no significantly new names appeared on the report outside of those coach James Franklin mentioned during the preseason.
The biggest news is that tight ends Khalil Dinkins and Jerry Cross are listed as "out." To compensate, Penn State will play redshirt freshman Andrew Rappleyea and true freshman Luke Reynolds at the position. Defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Keon Wylie, freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik and freshman receiver Peter Gonzalez all expectedly are listed as "out." Penn State did not list any players as "questionable."
Receiver Kaden Saunders, who had missed time in training camp, is not listed on the availability report, making him eligible for Saturday's game.
Penn State vs. West Virginia storylines
Morgantown is tuned up for this game. Area schools were closed Friday, Pat McAfee drew a huge crowd for his show Friday, and musician Machine Gun Kelly is playing pregame. Meanwhile, James Franklin says the Mountaineers are "undervalued" in college football, saying their roster matches the moment.
Penn State's offense is going to lean on its known commodity: 6-6 tight end Tyler Warren, whom Franklin called the best in the country at his position.
Nittany Lions center Nick Dawkins will make his first career start in a difficult spot. However, Dawkins has been building toward this moment.
The season begins Saturday but won't end there, win or lose. Expect a long, dramatic run, columnist Ben Jones writes.
Penn State OC Andy Kotelnicki is coaching against West Virginia's Neal Brown for the third time. In their past two meetings, Kotelnicki's defenses have scored touchdowns. A sign for Penn State's defense?
