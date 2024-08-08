Penn State's Drew Allar Joins Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar made the preseason watch list for the Davey O'Brien Award, given annually to the nation's top college quarterback. Allar is among 36 quarterbacks to earn preseason nominations for the award, which will be presented in December.
Allar, who also is nominated for the Maxwell Award, enters his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback. The 2023 honorable mention all-Big Ten quarterback completed 59.9 percent of his passes last season for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions, setting the record for lowest interception rate (.51 percent) in school history, and became the first Penn State quarterback to throw more than 10 touchdowns passes before throwing an interception.
Allar tied for the Big Ten lead in passing touchdowns last season and finished second in points responsible for (176). He also ranked fourth in passer efficiency. Allar began his Penn State career with 311 passing attempts before throwing his first interception, breaking the former mark held by Baylor's Robert Griffin III by more than 100 attempts. Allar also became just the second FBS quarterback to throw 25+ touchdown passes and two or few interceptions in a season (along with Tennessee's Hendon Hooker).
The ACC and Big 12 led the Davey O'Brien Award watch list with eight nominees each. The SEC has six quarterbacks on the watch list, while the Big Ten follows with four.
Nine Penn State football players have made preseason college football watch lists:
- Drew Allar: Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award
- Kaytron Allen: Doak Walker Award
- Abdul Carter: Nagurski Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award
- Nick Dawkins: Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
- Tyler Duzansky: Mannelly Award (long snapper award)
- Chase Meyer: Lou Groza Award (kicker)
- Nicholas Singleton: Maxwell Award, Paul Hornung Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Doak Walker Award
- Riley Thompson: Ray Guy Award (punter)
- Sal Wormley: Outland Trophy (interior lineman
Penn State opens the 2024 season Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on FOX.
More Penn State Football
For Drew Allar, improved "movement" was an offseason training goal
LaVar Arrington wants to "disrupt" how Penn State thinks about NIL
Penn State training camp report: Nittany Lions news and notes
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.