Five Prospects Who Improved Their 2026 NFL Draft Stock in Week 7
Chaos has become the only predictable aspect of this college football season, and Week 7 delivered plenty more of it.
Indiana broke a 46-game winless streak against AP top-five teams, topping Oregon 30–20 in Eugene. Unranked Texas stomped No. 6 Oklahoma, 23–6, in the Red River Rivalry. No. 15 Michigan and shorthanded No. 21 Arizona State each lost road games to unranked foes in USC and Utah, respectively.
This week’s risers and fallers were somewhat unpredictable, too. There weren’t standout performances from the top quarterbacks, though Alabama’s Ty Simpson added another line to his résumé in a road win at Missouri.
There were, however, a few hits to the quarterback class and several standout efforts from potential top 100 picks in the Big Ten and SEC.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s risers and fallers from Week 7.
RISERS
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
Georgia’s defense didn’t allow a point in the second half of the Bulldogs’ 20–10 comeback win at Auburn, and Allen was at the forefront of the dominance. The 6' 1", 235-pounder led all players with 10 tackles, and he added one sack and two tackles for loss. Allen, who entered the year as a fringe first-round pick, has enjoyed a terrific junior season. He’s smart, physical and steady, and he’s proven to be an efficient blitz piece. Allen looked like a first-round player Saturday.
Damon Wilson, edge, Missouri
Wilson’s pass-rushing teammate, Zion Young, earned a mention on the risers list after Week 5, and it’s only fair that the other half of one of college football’s best edge duos gets similar recognition. Wilson tallied two sacks and five total pressures in the Tigers’ 27–24 loss to Alabama, according to Pro Football Focus. At 6' 4" and 250 pounds, Wilson is springy, athletic and productive—he’s No. 11 in the nation with 27 pressures to go along with 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits. The 20-year-old junior is playing his way into the middle of Day 2.
Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
The Hoosiers had several standouts in their 30–20 road win over Oregon, but Sarratt made countless big plays down the stretch to snap IU’s 46-game losing streak against AP top-five teams. Sarratt caught eight passes for 121 yards and scored a go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter on his patented back-shoulder play. The 6' 1", 213-pound Sarratt is a savvy route runner and one of the nation’s best contested catch receivers. Testing will dictate if he can get into Day 2, but he’s certainly skilled enough for it.
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
There aren’t many cornerbacks in the FBS playing better than Igbinosun, who broke up four passes against Illinois and allowed only one catch for six yards on seven targets, according to Pro Football Focus. Penalties were the knock on Igbinosun exiting 2024—he committed 16 of them—but he’s found the physicality balance this year, as he’s been penalized only twice. Igbinosun is a quality cover corner with the confidence, instincts and ball skills to start at the next level. He’s in line to be a Day 2 pick.
Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn
Chaplin hasn’t always lived up to lofty preseason expectations, but he handled Georgia’s defensive line Saturday. The 6' 7", 348-pound Chaplin is a physical mauler at left tackle who’s known for displacing defenders in the run game, but he didn’t allow a single pressure against the Bulldogs. Chaplin, a redshirt junior, struggled against Texas A&M in Auburn’s previous game. Still, he closely resembled a top-50 pick Saturday, whether he cements himself as one depends on his performance over the remainder of the season.
FALLERS
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
What was supposed to be a successful swan song in Happy Valley suddenly spiraled into a nightmarish reality. Allar’s early-season struggles largely removed him from first-round conversations entering Saturday. Still, his season-ending left leg injury robbed him of the chance to rebuild his stock and end his college career on better terms. How far Allar slides will be determined, at least partially, by pre-draft medical checks and whether he can throw in front of evaluators. But Allar, a projected top-10 pick this summer, may fall out of the first two days entirely.
Austin Barber, OT, Florida
Barber, the No. 17 player on Sports Illustrated’s summer big board, has faced a gauntlet of pass rushers and experienced mixed results. There was little mixed about his performance Saturday against Texas A&M and standout edge rusher Cashius Howell. Barber allowed two sacks and four total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave Barber a 0.0 pass blocking grade. Barber gave up only two sacks all of last season, and his blend of balance, body control and athleticism gives him the profile of a steady blindside blocker. He didn’t look it against Texas A&M.
John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma
There’s a definite asterisk next to Mateer’s three-interception performance in his Red River Rivalry debut, as it’s impressive—and a nod to his toughness—he even played less than three weeks after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand. But Mateer’s outing was uninspiring, to say the least. He went 20-of-38 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and took five sacks. Mateer, an early-season standout who entered the first-round discussion, has time to rejoin the mix amongst the top signal callers. But Mateer, who has another year of eligibility, will need to prove Saturday wasn’t merely a sign of things to come in the second half.