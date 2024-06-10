Penn State Recruiting: Nittany Lions Add Top-100 Player Daryus Dixson
Penn State football on Monday received its first commitment of June, and it's significant. Daryus Dixson, a top-100 player nationally and top-10 cornerback from California, announced his decision to join the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class. Dixson became the 14th commit to the recruiting class and the highest-ranked player, according to 247Sports.
Dixson is among the most high-profile defensive backs in the 2025 recruiting class. The 4-star prospect from Mater Dei ranks 64th in the ESPN 300 and 90th nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Dixson (6-0, 180 pounds) committed to Penn State after taking an official visit to State College this past weekend. Dixson visited Washington during the first weekend of June and is scheduled to visit Tennessee this weekend.
Dixson chose Penn State from a lengthy list of high-profile offers. They included Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas, among many others. The all-state cornerback made 56 tackles, broke up 14 passes and made three interceptions last season, according to the Orange County Register.
Dixson is the second defensive back to commit to Penn State's 2025 class, joining Xxavier Thomas of Pittsburgh Central Catholic. The Nittany Lions' 14-player class ranks 12th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. Recently, running back Kiandrea Barker affirmed his commitment to coach James Franklin and Penn State.
