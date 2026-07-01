Penn State Unveils New adidas Football Uniforms, and Fans Can Breathe Easier

Penn State unveiled its new, adidas-branded football uniforms Wednesday, and Nittany Lions fans can breathe easier. They look the same as before, down to the black shoes that now feature the adidas three stripes instead of the Nike swoosh.

Adidas on July 1 replaced Nike as Penn State's official uniform and apparrel provider. The 10-year contract includes provisions for NIl funding and athlete partnerships as part of a deal that Penn State said would set the "industry standard" in college athletics.

But with that came understandable nervousness about change. Penn State has made only a few, minor changes to its football uniforms over the past five decades, and adidas has not altered them in any substantial way.

At a pop-up adidas shop at the Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State displayed versions of the Penn State home and road uniforms, which have the same classic looks. Aside from the logo, the home blue jerseys and road whites are the same.

A view of Penn State football's new uniforms under the new adidas contract. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Using Saquon Barkley's No. 26, Penn State unveiled this version of the home uniform. Though the shoes certainly will take some time to adjust to, the bones of the uniform looks the same.

A new Penn State football uniform is introduced with adidas gear. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Here's another look at the home blue-and-white uniform.

A view of the new adidas Penn State football uniform. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Adidas said in a 2025 statement announcing the partnership that it sought to remain "true" to Penn State's iconic uniforms.

“adidas is committed to partnering with universities like Penn State that possess rich tradition and championship potential in equal measure," said John Miller, president of adidas, North America. "We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions an iconic brand."

As for Penn State's road whites, they're every bit as white, top to bottom, as they were before.

A view of the new adidas Penn State football uniforms. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Penn State signed with adidas in 2025, and the partnership took effect July 1. It also ended a 33-year relationship with Nike, for which Penn State was one of the company's first college sports apparrel partners.

“After months of anticipation, the day is finally here, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome adidas to the Penn State family," Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft said in a statement. "This partnership is about far more than apparel. It’s a bold statement about the future of Penn State Athletics and our unwavering commitment to competing at the highest level. This partnership represents a landmark investment in Penn State Athletics, one that will create new opportunities for our student-athletes and strengthen every program as we pursue championships."

A view of the new adidas Penn State football uniform. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Penn State has opened a pop-up adidas store on campus that will be open on select days in July. The store offers newly branded adidas merchandise, including football jerseys. The store, located at the Pegula Ice Arena, features a selection of what Penn State and adidas called exclusive release merchandise.

New Penn State adidas merch at Pegula Ice Arena pic.twitter.com/WVbKIjF9Gc — Will Horstman (@WillHorstman_) July 1, 2026

And adidas introduced itself to Penn State fans with a video of the Nittany Lion mascot decked out in new gear.

The Nittany Lion has its stripes @GoPSUsports



Welcome to the \\\ family pic.twitter.com/CHkbP9AitE — adidas US Football (@adidasFballUS) July 1, 2026

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